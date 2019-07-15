back

This Time Hema Malini Negotiated A Broom

These MPs were accused of making a clean place cleaner.

07/15/2019 2:59 PM
Politics

904 comments

  • Renuka S.
    08/17/2019 03:34

    What a drama

  • Sam R.
    08/16/2019 07:36

    They are doing politics..... Just have a looks , Cleaning the floor which is already cleaned. If they want to clean it. Tell them to go the bazaar where there r lots of dirt.

  • Chirayoo P.
    08/16/2019 07:34

    Good morning alien 😂😂😂😂

  • Sam R.
    08/16/2019 07:33

    Just to show off....so that they can buy ur votes....for their election..

  • Soumadip B.
    08/16/2019 05:49

    Jharudance 😁

  • Gitanjoli N.
    08/16/2019 05:48

    Pehle jharu pokorna to sikh lo hemaji

  • Jitendra D.
    08/16/2019 05:13

    जब भांडो को चुनोगे तो ऐक्टिंग ही करेंगे ।

  • Seema Y.
    08/16/2019 04:32

    🤣

  • Basant K.
    08/16/2019 04:22

    पहले इनको झाड़ू पकड़ना तो सिखाओ

  • के क.
    08/16/2019 03:35

    હવે ઉલુ બનાવવા નુ બંધ કરૉ

  • PaDaM S.
    08/15/2019 19:23

    Hhhhh भी स्लम में भी भक्त बिताया करो कभी Sorry written mistake बक्त था भक्त निकल गया

  • Prajyot S.
    08/15/2019 19:00

    This is something known as advertisement...wah modi ji wah👌👌

  • Fakhruddin K.
    08/15/2019 18:08

    नोटकी बाज हैं

  • Kifat A.
    08/15/2019 16:42

    Dikhawa

  • अशोकराव क.
    08/15/2019 16:05

    मै क्या बोलता हू संसद भवन मे कचरा कहासे आया

  • Virendra K.
    08/15/2019 14:26

    Faaltu ki नेतागिरी Karwa lo bas।।

  • Drdipesh S.
    08/15/2019 12:27

    Shame

  • Attri A.
    08/15/2019 11:39

    Karan deol ka Dada nraaj hoja GA ke krwa rahe ho

  • Vijay K.
    08/15/2019 10:53

    Kuuda to h hi nhi hema malini to aise hi sadak saaf kr rhi h naale k saaf kro to jaane

  • Yogender K.
    08/15/2019 10:53

    Bejo kabhi gatarr saf krne ke liye