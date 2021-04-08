back

This UP Trader Failed To "Mask" His Anger

Just another man losing his cool when asked to mask up... 😷

08/04/2021 2:21 PMupdated: 08/04/2021 2:21 PM
  • 130.8K
  • 71

Portraits

  1. 2:41

    This UP Trader Failed To "Mask" His Anger

  2. 5:52

    Remember Saloni Daini, Aka Gangu Bai From “Chhote Miyan”?

  3. 2:49

    Kriti’s Search For A Stem Cell Donor

  4. 3:02

    Diggy Raja Vs. Maharaja Scindia In Parliament

  5. 6:01

    Sriti Jha Narrates What Being An Asexual Is Like

  6. 2:18

    ISRO Scientist Claims He Was Poisoned

50 comments

  • عادل ش.
    2 hours

    Behnchodo ko rallio mei nahi dikhte bina mask k

  • Saif A.
    2 hours

    Kya baat h apni city ke chacha to social media par viral ho gye . 🤣.....

  • Mussadif M.
    2 hours

    Last year's video

  • Siddharth P.
    2 hours

    No social distancing ..... and they are arguing about mask.... perhaps they believe only mask would keep them safe.....

  • Anoop S.
    3 hours

    Fighting corona and poverty at the same time

  • Sahil A.
    3 hours

    Kon samjhega dard vyapario ka 🙄

  • Yoshi S.
    3 hours

    This is what happens when like a sheep you abide by corrupt govt's orders. And gullible fools don't know that Covid is a lie and it's vaccine is a hoax

  • Kumar A.
    3 hours

    Robbers... in govr uniforms

  • Kushagra S.
    3 hours

    kya chal rha yeh sre mei

  • IShan N.
    3 hours

    ji sharanpur mai Kya karva dia

  • Junaid A.
    3 hours

    Peoples are seeing Our PM & HM breaking COVID-19🦠😷 protocol on daily basis on TV 📺 These types of things are bond to happened..!

  • Nitin S.
    3 hours

    Mask is like condoms

  • Wasim A.
    3 hours

    Shop seal ker do khud marega 2sre ko bhi marege

  • Aboli A.
    3 hours

    Is he really mental😁

  • Prabin C.
    3 hours

    Don't be over genius if anyone don't want corona,go and wear the safety equipments yourself. Don't act like you are very responsible person and also don't compel others.That's all.

  • Imran K.
    3 hours

    Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost

  • Sadaf J.
    3 hours

    The shop keeper's are in alot of stress. They haven't been able to gain any profit since last year.

  • Salman T.
    3 hours

    First they have to inform the politicians who are campaigning for election, not the common citizen

  • Nishikant A.
    3 hours

    Very arrogant shop owner, take him to police station

  • Apurv B.
    3 hours

    Depressed business men...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.