This UP Trader Failed To "Mask" His Anger
Remember Saloni Daini, Aka Gangu Bai From “Chhote Miyan”?
Kriti’s Search For A Stem Cell Donor
Diggy Raja Vs. Maharaja Scindia In Parliament
Sriti Jha Narrates What Being An Asexual Is Like
ISRO Scientist Claims He Was Poisoned
Behnchodo ko rallio mei nahi dikhte bina mask k
Kya baat h apni city ke chacha to social media par viral ho gye .
🤣.....
Last year's video
No social distancing ..... and they are arguing about mask.... perhaps they believe only mask would keep them safe.....
Fighting corona and poverty at the same time
Kon samjhega dard vyapario ka 🙄
This is what happens when like a sheep you abide by corrupt govt's orders.
And gullible fools don't know that Covid is a lie and it's vaccine is a hoax
Robbers... in govr uniforms
kya chal rha yeh sre mei
ji sharanpur mai Kya karva dia
Peoples are seeing Our PM & HM breaking COVID-19🦠😷 protocol on daily basis on TV 📺
These types of things are bond to happened..!
Mask is like condoms
Shop seal ker do khud marega 2sre ko bhi marege
Is he really mental😁
Don't be over genius if anyone don't want corona,go and wear the safety equipments yourself. Don't act like you are very responsible person and also don't compel others.That's all.
Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost
The shop keeper's are in alot of stress. They haven't been able to gain any profit since last year.
First they have to inform the politicians who are campaigning for election, not the common citizen
Very arrogant shop owner, take him to police station
Depressed business men...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
50 comments
عادل ش.2 hours
Behnchodo ko rallio mei nahi dikhte bina mask k
Saif A.2 hours
Kya baat h apni city ke chacha to social media par viral ho gye . 🤣.....
Mussadif M.2 hours
Last year's video
Siddharth P.2 hours
No social distancing ..... and they are arguing about mask.... perhaps they believe only mask would keep them safe.....
Anoop S.3 hours
Fighting corona and poverty at the same time
Sahil A.3 hours
Kon samjhega dard vyapario ka 🙄
Yoshi S.3 hours
This is what happens when like a sheep you abide by corrupt govt's orders. And gullible fools don't know that Covid is a lie and it's vaccine is a hoax
Kumar A.3 hours
Robbers... in govr uniforms
Kushagra S.3 hours
kya chal rha yeh sre mei
IShan N.3 hours
ji sharanpur mai Kya karva dia
Junaid A.3 hours
Peoples are seeing Our PM & HM breaking COVID-19🦠😷 protocol on daily basis on TV 📺 These types of things are bond to happened..!
Nitin S.3 hours
Mask is like condoms
Wasim A.3 hours
Shop seal ker do khud marega 2sre ko bhi marege
Aboli A.3 hours
Is he really mental😁
Prabin C.3 hours
Don't be over genius if anyone don't want corona,go and wear the safety equipments yourself. Don't act like you are very responsible person and also don't compel others.That's all.
Imran K.3 hours
Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost
Sadaf J.3 hours
The shop keeper's are in alot of stress. They haven't been able to gain any profit since last year.
Salman T.3 hours
First they have to inform the politicians who are campaigning for election, not the common citizen
Nishikant A.3 hours
Very arrogant shop owner, take him to police station
Apurv B.3 hours
Depressed business men...