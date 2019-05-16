back

This Wedding Had Everything Except A Bride

He wanted to get married, but his family members weren't sure he would find a bride. They threw him a big, fat wedding anyway. 🎉

05/16/2019
  • Jitendra B.
    08/13/2019 13:22

  • Shiv A.
    07/02/2019 10:42

    Great respect to the family ❤️

  • Sangita A.
    07/02/2019 09:00

    This is what we want a family and friends for To support you in every situation and to be happy in your happiness God bless his family and friends

  • Radhika B.
    06/30/2019 05:55

    GOD bless him and appreciate the family members

  • Harshada B.
    06/29/2019 18:07

  • Sayantani K.
    06/26/2019 10:07

  • Harita R.
    06/22/2019 17:34

  • Rinku T.
    06/22/2019 08:13

    Huge Respect For The Family 👏

  • Maharaj P.
    06/19/2019 16:44

  • Darshana B.
    06/18/2019 20:55

  • Veera K.
    06/17/2019 15:06

  • लक्ष्मी श.
    06/17/2019 12:59

    video me jo likh k aa rha tha use bhi pad leta.. To majak ni kr pata...

  • Jose J.
    06/17/2019 11:48

    I have no clue why people are laughing at this video 🤔 I guess they too have learning disability. Cos they can't read and understand what's happening in this video.

  • Pushpendra S.
    06/17/2019 10:37

  • Suraj S.
    06/17/2019 05:20

  • Ajay P.
    06/17/2019 02:52

  • Abhyudai M.
    06/16/2019 18:48

  • Abdul B.
    06/16/2019 15:54

    539 imbeciles and countless other btards who gave laugh sign to this need to learn to get a life first... Sick P. S-Only if you laughed making fun of him n not if you cheered for him

  • Karshandan M.
    06/16/2019 15:49

  • Pritam P.
    06/16/2019 15:22

    That happiness😭