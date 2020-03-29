back

This Woman Does Not 'Tyre' Easily

A puncture mechanic, she paid for her children's education, fixing flat tyres for 25 years. 💪

03/29/2020
  • 552.2k
  • 266

225 comments

  • Rajat S.
    17 hours

    You've earned respect brave woman. God bless you.

  • Sylvia J.
    2 days

    that is a wonderful MAMa

  • Aditi M.
    2 days

    Uff.. can't believe.. salute to women power.

  • Puja J.
    3 days

    Excellent

  • Veerle H.
    3 days

    Respect ✊

  • Bmohamed
    3 days

    its wrong for a mother to struggle like this 😥

  • Kaya K.
    3 days

    Strong woman 👩🏻

  • Mogan G.
    3 days

    Respect🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏

  • Jayesh M.
    3 days

    This is called reall faminism.. !!

  • Leela N.
    3 days

    Hats off to this wonderful lady! An inspiration to all of us!

  • Sandhya J.
    3 days

    Salute to you 🙏🙏🙏

  • Sujata P.
    4 days

    Wah

  • Arti U.
    4 days

    She is breaking stereotypes..more power to u brave girl.

  • Dolly F.
    4 days

    Hatsoff

  • Rani R.
    4 days

    What a lady ! 👏

  • Noel P.
    4 days

    Very tough job, hats off and god bless...

  • Roger R.
    4 days

    This is called real women empowerment proud of you mam

  • Sandhya P.
    4 days

    Definition of women empowerment

  • Jasmeet R.
    4 days

    Sulate 🙏

  • Mutamil S.
    4 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏