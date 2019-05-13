This Woman Doesn’t Want Any Electricity In Life

She don’t need no… electricity! 💡 🔌
1441 comments
Robert J.12/11/2019 02:22
Hats off mam
Wania12/01/2019 04:15
I salute her
Vikas S.09/08/2019 18:34
Vuddy
Sujatha G.09/05/2019 15:00
Very well nd truly said
Ashwini A.08/12/2019 17:51
She used to teach us Botany in Garware College. Great personality.
Priyadarshini G.08/10/2019 13:43
That is one badass lady right there
Tasneem S.07/27/2019 22:06
What a determinsd lady...very inspiring..
Doriel M.07/24/2019 07:32
I appreciate you. I will try to live more naturally, but in America it is very cold in the winter and it is illegal to live in an apartment without electricity which makes the apartment warm in the winter.
Warda R.07/24/2019 03:11
The old lady should be admired for her strong stand to love nature n live attachef to it.Her motto that one should live in one's way is appreciated.
Subh K.07/23/2019 18:56
Great personality......
Sonia D.07/22/2019 01:18
Yes it does because too much of electricity is unnecessarily being consumed in houses, AC’S , Coolers. Geysers , etc ! In commercial offices , heating appliances & many, many more purposes. I have just mentioned a few. Every day we r told to try to cut down on Our extra use of electricity, but no one pays any heed & thus we land up paying excessive bills. Our own doings. I admire your spirit & like what you implement ‘ live & let live ‘ & believe in it. You are a very dynamic lady. I salute you.
Deodato P.07/21/2019 18:47
Salute Dr Hema Sane
Anant I.07/21/2019 06:51
Where is this place how to visit ...
Kawal N.07/21/2019 05:14
@
Nandu D.07/20/2019 11:58
Very simple and great words to people
Reshmi R.07/18/2019 03:32
Well said. Salute her determination
Padma B.07/18/2019 01:02
I RESPECT HER AND MY BEST WISHES TO YOU MAM.
Jenny G.07/17/2019 17:23
Genius
Asia M.07/17/2019 16:52
Amazing
Rajib N.07/17/2019 12:22
Maa tomake 🙏🙏🙏