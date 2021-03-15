back
This Woman Escaped Female Infanticide To Put Her Culture On The Map
She was buried alive. She was rescued. She showed up on Bigg Boss. And she won a Padma Shri. This is the inspiring story of Gulabo Sapera, a dancer from Rajasthan's Kalbelia tribe…
15/03/2021 10:30 AMupdated: 15/03/2021 10:32 AM
835 comments
Madhur R.3 hours
It's a sad thing but true in many regions. Imagine how many girls have been buried in past before they got to see the beauty of our world. Sadly, they met with the harshness, ignorance and cruelty of demons among us.
Sufyan K.4 hours
Praveen C.5 hours
Newborn Buried underground for 7 hours and survived?????🤣🤣🤣🤣. Idiots still buying this story.
Tarnpreet K.7 hours
Ritendra M.7 hours
Amartya R.7 hours
Rajesh J.7 hours
Taruna C.8 hours
Garima P.8 hours
Inki biopic bnni chiye ...... Nam hona chiye ...... Gulabo ... An Untold story of rajasthani girls
Pritam O.8 hours
Godambari T.9 hours
Abhinav G.9 hours
Bhanwar L.9 hours
Arshad A.9 hours
Chitralekha R.9 hours
Subhasish G.9 hours
Nishant B.9 hours
I salute this women
Nishant B.9 hours
Jo aajkal ki modern log bht proud ki saath nibhate aa rhi h Ghin aate h wo Saab women pe Jo sadiyo se khud pe seheti hui taklif next generation pe rewaz ki Tor paar thok dete h dusri women pe
Nishant B.10 hours
Ladki oo ko paou ki jutti samajhne wala rewaz haryana or Rajasthan pe abhi bhi bekhubi nibhaya jati h
Geet C.10 hours
Thats terrible. What they do to girls