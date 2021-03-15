back

This Woman Escaped Female Infanticide To Put Her Culture On The Map

She was buried alive. She was rescued. She showed up on Bigg Boss. And she won a Padma Shri. This is the inspiring story of Gulabo Sapera, a dancer from Rajasthan's Kalbelia tribe…

15/03/2021 10:30 AMupdated: 15/03/2021 10:32 AM
  • 4.6M
  • 1.1K

And even more

  1. 2:41

    From Kerala To Kashmir On A Cycle

  2. 4:17

    The Journey Of Maruti 800

  3. 3:26

    Healing The World Through Belly-Dancing

  4. 3:11

    This Woman Escaped Female Infanticide To Put Her Culture On The Map

  5. 3:00

    Truck Stuck In A Gorge? No Problem For These Naga Locals

  6. 4:35

    Mallakhamb Makes Its Way From Pune To New York

835 comments

  • Madhur R.
    3 hours

    It's a sad thing but true in many regions. Imagine how many girls have been buried in past before they got to see the beauty of our world. Sadly, they met with the harshness, ignorance and cruelty of demons among us.

  • Sufyan K.
    4 hours

    I proud as a Muslim

  • Praveen C.
    5 hours

    Newborn Buried underground for 7 hours and survived?????🤣🤣🤣🤣. Idiots still buying this story.

  • Tarnpreet K.
    7 hours

    Vahy Guru ji aap ko or bhi Agy say agy aapki her wiss puri kery 👍

  • Ritendra M.
    7 hours

    भारत में ऐसा भी होता रहा है।दुखद।🙏🌷

  • Amartya R.
    7 hours

    yeh inspiring story dekho

  • Rajesh J.
    7 hours

    Jai rajasthan

  • Taruna C.
    8 hours

    Propaganda driven videos.

  • Garima P.
    8 hours

    Inki biopic bnni chiye ...... Nam hona chiye ...... Gulabo ... An Untold story of rajasthani girls

  • Pritam O.
    8 hours

    Good

  • Godambari T.
    9 hours

    वाह रे🥰 दुनिया

  • Abhinav G.
    9 hours

    🙏

  • Bhanwar L.
    9 hours

    Hi

  • Arshad A.
    9 hours

    Lady speak truth

  • Chitralekha R.
    9 hours

    Shocking

  • Subhasish G.
    9 hours

    Oh my God

  • Nishant B.
    9 hours

    I salute this women

  • Nishant B.
    9 hours

    Jo aajkal ki modern log bht proud ki saath nibhate aa rhi h Ghin aate h wo Saab women pe Jo sadiyo se khud pe seheti hui taklif next generation pe rewaz ki Tor paar thok dete h dusri women pe

  • Nishant B.
    10 hours

    Ladki oo ko paou ki jutti samajhne wala rewaz haryana or Rajasthan pe abhi bhi bekhubi nibhaya jati h

  • Geet C.
    10 hours

    Thats terrible. What they do to girls

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.