This Woman Performs Last Rites for Free
Versha Verma has been transporting dead bodies and performing last rites for families in need long before the pandemic began. Here’s how it all started. TW: Death
12/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 176.2K
- 2.3K
- 125
118 comments
Priya A.4 hours
God bless you!
Hem K.4 hours
The very fact that you thought of such a service is remarkable.
Sunny U.5 hours
Hats off 🙌🏻...... Respect 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Bharat S.5 hours
Hats off to Ms Varsha!!
Prathamesh O.7 hours
Great work mam..
Rajeswari R.18 hours
Well done. God bless
Amar M.18 hours
Mam you are doing grt job ....hats off
Shiveshika S.a day
Proud of you di
Indira B.a day
Salute to you ma'am
Arjun D.a day
It's amazing that you showcasing these people's selfless work during this hour of grave human tragedy, but once in a while it would be ever so amazing if you shared this like recovery rates, and stuff like that
Mathew G.a day
Big Salute ... God Bless U and ur Family ....
Namita G.a day
God bless u dear....🙏
Gita S.a day
🙏🙏
Ankita S.a day
These kind of earth Angels 👼 deserve Padma Bhushan award/ all the national awards !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 God bless them !!
GTc T.a day
Ms. Versha Verma, my hats off to you for what you are doing for helpless lot ! Let me congratulate your hubby and supporters. You are truly an inspiration for us. Keep it up. Gompo Tsering, a Tibetan Refugee
Janaky D.a day
If we can donate to her noble cause in anyway, would be good. Any link?
Chandra M.a day
What as wonderful job Ur doing to the society without any expectations great madam hats off to u,👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏god bless u,🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Reuben J.a day
🙏🏻🌸
Subhasish M.a day
Aap ka baat sahi hai ,mera mana ye hai,sarkar ko hum kyu faltu me tax de aur sarkar ho ta yese madat ke misal balo ko bana jae
Rekha B.a day
🙏