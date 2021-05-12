back

This Woman Performs Last Rites for Free

Versha Verma has been transporting dead bodies and performing last rites for families in need long before the pandemic began. Here’s how it all started. TW: Death

12/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 176.2K
  • 125

Portraits

118 comments

  • Priya A.
    4 hours

    God bless you!

  • Hem K.
    4 hours

    The very fact that you thought of such a service is remarkable.

  • Sunny U.
    5 hours

    Hats off 🙌🏻...... Respect 🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Bharat S.
    5 hours

    Hats off to Ms Varsha!!

  • Prathamesh O.
    7 hours

    Great work mam..

  • Rajeswari R.
    18 hours

    Well done. God bless

  • Amar M.
    18 hours

    Mam you are doing grt job ....hats off

  • Shiveshika S.
    a day

    Proud of you di

  • Indira B.
    a day

    Salute to you ma'am

  • Arjun D.
    a day

    It's amazing that you showcasing these people's selfless work during this hour of grave human tragedy, but once in a while it would be ever so amazing if you shared this like recovery rates, and stuff like that

  • Mathew G.
    a day

    Big Salute ... God Bless U and ur Family ....

  • Namita G.
    a day

    God bless u dear....🙏

  • Gita S.
    a day

    🙏🙏

  • Ankita S.
    a day

    These kind of earth Angels 👼 deserve Padma Bhushan award/ all the national awards !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 God bless them !!

  • GTc T.
    a day

    Ms. Versha Verma, my hats off to you for what you are doing for helpless lot ! Let me congratulate your hubby and supporters. You are truly an inspiration for us. Keep it up. Gompo Tsering, a Tibetan Refugee

  • Janaky D.
    a day

    If we can donate to her noble cause in anyway, would be good. Any link?

  • Chandra M.
    a day

    What as wonderful job Ur doing to the society without any expectations great madam hats off to u,👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏god bless u,🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Reuben J.
    a day

    🙏🏻🌸

  • Subhasish M.
    a day

    Aap ka baat sahi hai ,mera mana ye hai,sarkar ko hum kyu faltu me tax de aur sarkar ho ta yese madat ke misal balo ko bana jae

  • Rekha B.
    a day

    🙏

