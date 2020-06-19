back
Thousands Attend Colonel Santosh Babu's Funeral
Colonel Santosh Babu was laid to rest after a funeral ceremony complete with military honours. He passed away while fighting Chinese troopers at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
06/19/2020 2:57 PM
378 comments
