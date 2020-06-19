back

Thousands Attend Colonel Santosh Babu's Funeral

Colonel Santosh Babu was laid to rest after a funeral ceremony complete with military honours. He passed away while fighting Chinese troopers at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

06/19/2020 2:57 PM
  • 166.3k
  • 423

378 comments

  • Baski K.
    5 days

    Jay hind

  • Bhavin V.
    07/13/2020 16:10

    Jai hind

  • Bulti K.
    07/11/2020 16:13

    Jay hind

  • Chiranjit G.
    07/10/2020 06:18

    🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 जय हिन्द🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Vipin K.
    07/09/2020 01:48

    Jai hind

  • Mushi S.
    07/08/2020 12:29

    Nice job they are dead

  • Mushi S.
    07/08/2020 12:29

    All Dead meattt

  • Asad Q.
    07/08/2020 05:29

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣bhot alla china se request hai ab marnaa naa in 150 foji marna 43 markee maza nahi ayyaa dekhi pulwama me Kashmiryo ne kesa shandar parfirmence diyaa thaaa

  • Bikramjit S.
    07/07/2020 13:16

    Jai.hind

  • Paarthipun P.
    07/07/2020 09:51

    Rip

  • Komalavally
    07/07/2020 04:48

    Koodi koodi Pranamam 🙏🙏

  • Mahendra D.
    07/05/2020 16:18

    A BIG SALUTE TO YOU SOLDIER OM SHANTI JAY HIND

  • Kaushik N.
    07/05/2020 11:07

    Rip

  • Nirali P.
    07/05/2020 09:03

    Jai hind

  • Thenmozhiyal K.
    07/05/2020 05:39

    Salute,great brother!

  • Jpt S.
    07/05/2020 05:07

    Jai Hind

  • Dawood K.
    07/04/2020 17:24

    🤪😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Vinay K.
    07/04/2020 11:25

    Salute..

  • Nandkumar P.
    07/04/2020 11:20

    Jai hind

  • Farii N.
    07/04/2020 10:58

    Ese he kutty ki mout mary gy musalmano pr zulm krny waly