Thousands Bid Last Goodbye To Homeless Man

He took only a rupee as alms. But the love this homeless man received from the residents in Karnataka was limitless.

24/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 152.5K
  • 14

Portraits

12 comments

  • Cecilia V.
    17 hours

    He was handicapped and intellectual it is said,he was homeless for most of his life and none cared to help him then and now a huge turn out for his funeral? Hypocrisy on show that's what it is!

  • Toto L.
    a day

    Rest in peace 🙏 🕊

  • Arshad S.
    2 days

    ASS HOLES

  • Thanabal M.
    4 days

    RIP

  • Er V.
    7 days

    That's the real wealth!!!

  • Saiebabu M.
    7 days

    Rest in peace

  • Jaswant S.
    7 days

    Real Fakira.Rip.

  • Kai H.
    7 days

    They should've given him house or room If they cared for him.

  • Joyer S.
    24/11/2021 16:51

    May His Soul, Rest In Peace, Amen!

  • Prabal B.
    24/11/2021 16:50

    Conscience not character counts at the crucial moment.

  • Vp G.
    24/11/2021 16:49

    After he dies everyone came 😂😂😂😂

  • Farrukh S.
    24/11/2021 15:37

    May his soul rest in peace 🙏

