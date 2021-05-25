back

Thousands Turn Up For Herbal Covid ‘Cure’ In AP

Thousands of people ignored social distancing norms to crowd outside an Ayurveda practitioner’s house in Andhra Pradesh after he claimed to discover a “cure” for Covid-19. While the mixture has no scientific backing yet, the state government has also declared it “safe”. Thanks to TheNewsMinute for the footage.

25/05/2021 11:30 AMupdated: 25/05/2021 11:32 AM
121 comments

  • Naveen K.
    11 hours

    No,I am from Andhra Pradesh, many of my relatives and friends were used this drug and got covid negative, thier spo2 levels went normal. Yes, it's true that this mixture has no significance in medicine but it was working for covid-19. Ap government was doing clinical trails on this medicine. If everything went good, India will cure the whole world.

  • Somas J.
    16 hours

    Yoga didn’t have any ‘scientific backing’. See where it is now

  • Manjunath S.
    16 hours

    Brut has not shown complete story of this cases

  • Dr-Qasim R.
    20 hours

    This kind of ignorance you ll see across the subcontinent

  • Hilsem S.
    a day

    This type of governance and negligence of the spreading factors are what cause the upsurge of new cases ..I am not against them taking whatever it is..but can't they be taught to do so carefully without spreading the desease..when will India wake up...how much more has to die for India to learn??

  • Abishek K.
    a day

    Nothing big, just natural selection doing its job. Only the wise survive

  • Gungun B.
    a day

    Can't believe how easily we believe these thugs

  • Raghav N.
    2 days

    What a shame that India has become a voodoo land of total nincompoops! Absolute damning ignorance and blind faith in non-science even after 74 yrs of independence.

  • K. G.
    2 days

    Using this agenda to defame ayurvedic medicine is shit....

  • Preity A.
    2 days

    u got this?😀

  • Ria G.
    2 days

    The cause is good but sadly executed very poorly! Social distancing should have been taken care of in the process of distributing the medicine!

  • Ajaya R.
    3 days

    Hawa...please , follow me as well for PANACEA 😅😅😅

  • Yash B.
    3 days

    Ayurveda is unscientific, and getting black fungus from harmful steroids in the name of treatment of coronavirus is very “scientific “ WHAT A HYPOCRISY

  • Aditi B.
    3 days

    Great, but where is social distancing ? I

  • Mohammed A.
    3 days

    This medicine r free of cost it's seems ...

  • Sumit S.
    3 days

    So many criticizing this guy...as if they have themselves done anything to help the cause of the sick.. bakchodi karwa lo bas

  • Sakeer A.
    3 days

    No need of dispute is required here. All who have their tickets ready to leave the earthly residence have registered with healer. Remember there is covid patients in the group present. A mini kumbh style spread is expected.

  • Geetha P.
    3 days

    Another super spreader event why concerned authorities giving permission?

  • Faiyaz A.
    3 days

    Scientific deaths are More Damaging then The unscientific cures.... people are getting treated what More do you want ???

  • Manju H.
    3 days

    henga hogtya nodu

