Thousands Turn Up For Herbal Covid ‘Cure’ In AP
Thousands of people ignored social distancing norms to crowd outside an Ayurveda practitioner’s house in Andhra Pradesh after he claimed to discover a “cure” for Covid-19. While the mixture has no scientific backing yet, the state government has also declared it “safe”. Thanks to TheNewsMinute for the footage.
25/05/2021 11:30 AMupdated: 25/05/2021 11:32 AM
121 comments
Naveen K.11 hours
No,I am from Andhra Pradesh, many of my relatives and friends were used this drug and got covid negative, thier spo2 levels went normal. Yes, it's true that this mixture has no significance in medicine but it was working for covid-19. Ap government was doing clinical trails on this medicine. If everything went good, India will cure the whole world.
Somas J.16 hours
Yoga didn’t have any ‘scientific backing’. See where it is now
Manjunath S.16 hours
Brut has not shown complete story of this cases
Dr-Qasim R.20 hours
This kind of ignorance you ll see across the subcontinent
Hilsem S.a day
This type of governance and negligence of the spreading factors are what cause the upsurge of new cases ..I am not against them taking whatever it is..but can't they be taught to do so carefully without spreading the desease..when will India wake up...how much more has to die for India to learn??
Abishek K.a day
Nothing big, just natural selection doing its job. Only the wise survive
Gungun B.a day
Can't believe how easily we believe these thugs
Raghav N.2 days
What a shame that India has become a voodoo land of total nincompoops! Absolute damning ignorance and blind faith in non-science even after 74 yrs of independence.
K. G.2 days
Using this agenda to defame ayurvedic medicine is shit....
Preity A.2 days
u got this?😀
Ria G.2 days
The cause is good but sadly executed very poorly! Social distancing should have been taken care of in the process of distributing the medicine!
Ajaya R.3 days
Hawa...please , follow me as well for PANACEA 😅😅😅
Yash B.3 days
Ayurveda is unscientific, and getting black fungus from harmful steroids in the name of treatment of coronavirus is very “scientific “ WHAT A HYPOCRISY
Aditi B.3 days
Great, but where is social distancing ? I
Mohammed A.3 days
This medicine r free of cost it's seems ...
Sumit S.3 days
So many criticizing this guy...as if they have themselves done anything to help the cause of the sick.. bakchodi karwa lo bas
Sakeer A.3 days
No need of dispute is required here. All who have their tickets ready to leave the earthly residence have registered with healer. Remember there is covid patients in the group present. A mini kumbh style spread is expected.
Geetha P.3 days
Another super spreader event why concerned authorities giving permission?
Faiyaz A.3 days
Scientific deaths are More Damaging then The unscientific cures.... people are getting treated what More do you want ???
Manju H.3 days
henga hogtya nodu