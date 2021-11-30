back
Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate
"The ayes have it, the ayes have it, the ayes have it." The motion to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament...but without a debate.
30/11/2021 3:12 PM
21 comments
Amar S.5 hours
RSS/BJP is killing democracy in India. Please Stop Voting for BJP in all future elections and save Indian democracy and citizens.
Sagaya J.5 hours
No press meet ! No discussion ! ATLEAST for the sake of justification of NEW PARLIAMENT under construction, there should be some useful debate and discussion . In the recent past of our PARLIAMENT HISTORY, days of protests are EXCEEDING the days of NORMAL FUNCTIONING.
Vinay A.5 hours
Joke on democracy.
Ramadevi I.7 hours
We are electing political leaders who are making hasty and anti people decisions .Speakers are becoming instrumental to suppress voice of opposition .This is detrimental to democracy.
Samid S.8 hours
India loosing ethos
Ujjwal S.9 hours
Indian democracy has become a laughing stock for the rest of the world. They way bills are passed and repealed shows its autocratic attitude.
Tarim A.11 hours
Bichare 700 sikh bhaiyon ki qurbani dedi ab jakr is modi ne ye law repeal kia
Priyanka A.11 hours
चर्चा तो हुई ही नहीं ध्वनि मत से पारित हो गया विधेयक बेचारा पप्पू 🤣🤣🤣
Andrew M.15 hours
Kamal Ka Fool Zindabad!
Jeffancy J.15 hours
Both the speaker and deputy are slaves of the current union govt...
Saurav K.a day
this is what happens when one party gets absolute majority
G M.a day
India is full of stupid’s and just politicians but also media houses like Brut! Opposition was already against the bill , the govt agreed to repeal it! What is there to debate and waste public money! The govt did the right thing and saved tax payers money by not allowing unnecessary debate! Hypocrite will always find excuses to criticise! And isn’t this Pappu family out on bail for various scams already.
Atul P.a day
झुठो की सरकार.....
Denman D.a day
Second time I'm writing this again and again to all the leaders and politicians. We the youth is watching the show of parliament meeting like the market places. Is it the way the meeting should be held without any respect or shouting like he/she is playground. What is this??? Dear politicians and leader, if the Parliament meeting is like market place then give chance to our younger generation. Just Look at the other countries, how parliament meeting are held in silence. When one speak then others listen, one respect other and maintained the parliament meeting smoothly. Politicians of India should be ashamed of the show in parliament. Even, Animal do keep silent and listen among them. But, our parliament is like market place, like kids playing, howling and shouting one another. MIND IT.... We younger generation is watching the way the parliament meeting is held.
Anup J.a day
..
Brut Indiaa day
It took four minutes for the Lok Sabha on Monday to pass a bill that sought to repeal the three controversial farm legislations. This is reminiscent of when the controversial laws were pushed through in Parliament in September 2020 without due consideration, as had been demanded by the Opposition. More on how this lack of debate can impact the institution's functioning: https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/farm-laws-repealed-parliament-debate-7648056/
George J.a day
Why is the BJP always scared of a debate in Parliament. Are the becoming more worried of Rahul's bombardment, as earlier in the House.
Brijesh Y.a day
Charcha kreng.e tou khrchaa ho jyange 😀
Dhendup T.a day
Fiasco of a debate.
Katikitala S.a day
Constitution Day is celebrate less than a week, role of opposition is told. But discussion is not needed for any of the bill