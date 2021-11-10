back

Three Heart-Touching Moments From The Padma Awards

Good luck gestures, blessings, greetings… Was the Padma Awards ceremony of this year a bit more heartfelt than in the past?

10/11/2021 1:07 PM
  • 2.4M
  • 800

Portraits

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 2:10

    The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA

  3. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  4. 5:28

    Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

  5. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  6. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

685 comments

  • Nitish B.
    2 days

    We r the Indians ❤️❤️❤️😊🙏

  • Naginder J.
    2 days

    😨 Brut showing positive about India and current government 😓 something suspicious.

  • নীলক স.
    4 days

    True civilian 🙏Vande Mataram

  • Sharmila B.
    4 days

    🙏

  • Premkumar G.
    5 days

    Padma Shri is real Padma Shri now unlike in congress era it would have been Congress Shri.

  • LS V.
    5 days

    Salute proud of India culture these people's r actually deserve it...

  • Pawan C.
    6 days

    So touchy moments

  • Subrata K.
    6 days

    Hey Brut fellas don't underestimate the power of any human

  • Mini B.
    6 days

    They are really great people

  • Aman S.
    6 days

    Desh badal rha h🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Sangita V.
    6 days

    Congrats🎉👏

  • Atam A.
    6 days

    They deserves more than this award as kangana Ranaut even got this award who is mentally or physically unfit for this prestigious award.

  • Rupjyoti T.
    7 days

    Incredible India ♥️♥️

  • Afia C.
    7 days

    Don’t know

  • Monica M.
    16/11/2021 17:12

    https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=1dkwreoankdia&utm_content=201zr4s

  • Rahul S.
    16/11/2021 17:01

    बदल रहा है देश मेरा

  • Rohitesh B.
    16/11/2021 11:30

    Barnadi

  • Saroj V.
    16/11/2021 07:18

    Jai hind Jay Bharat 🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Matt K.
    16/11/2021 05:16

    Much Respect to all the Padma Shri awardees.. They fully deserve what they received and more 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Mudit C.
    16/11/2021 04:50

    Yes

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.