Three New Ways To Learn English In School
A new crop of English teachers is redefining the way English is taught in Maharashtra’s government schools under the project Tejas. And the students look like they are loving it.
09/22/2019 12:57 PM
- 86.4k
- 1.0k
- 25
Afaj U.10/05/2019 03:02
Verygood
Annapurna A.10/01/2019 13:16
Nice video
Hiral M.09/30/2019 10:05
Excellent teaching style..
Aasha B.09/30/2019 03:58
Nice video
Pem L.09/29/2019 03:32
Wow Excellent idea 👌
Seeta V.09/28/2019 14:01
Good work
Shagun A.09/28/2019 04:47
Excellent teaching
Samriti R.09/27/2019 15:00
good way to express the knowledge
Ritu D.09/27/2019 08:30
Excellent teaching style
Lettinthang H.09/27/2019 07:10
Nivedita D.09/26/2019 11:35
Excellent. Thanks for sharing this vedio.
Celia W.09/26/2019 09:14
Wow
Alok R.09/26/2019 01:55
Sir
Manjula S.09/25/2019 17:18
Teaching should be made in Hindi or regional language, and then English, but first preference is regional language, many successful confesses that they are successful because they are taught in their native language...
Brut India09/23/2019 07:29
Over 50,000 government school teachers in 36 districts of the state are being trained under Tejas, a project of the British Council, Tata Trusts and the state government. The programme is estimated to benefit over 1.5 million government school children by 2021: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/state-trains-over-50000-teachers/article29283788.ece
Prabal B.09/22/2019 18:00
they are well trained than some trainers in jobs.
Rupa R.09/22/2019 15:53
Sanskrit must be first language
Surendra S.09/22/2019 15:04
Education can be made interesting using such novel ways of teaching. I personally feel that the interactive way of teaching is the best because it helps both the teacher and the student making both teaching and learning fun.
Swapnil K.09/22/2019 14:25
Why English.... It should be remove as compulsory or optional... You don't teach Sanskrit.... How many people speak Hindi in British ?
Akarsh N.09/22/2019 13:20
