Throwback To The Day When India Became A Republic

Watch India's first Republic Day parade:
8 comments
Venkataraman S.2 hours
Wow great what it means is it still queen of England head of india
Suman D.3 hours
Please Mark the Words , The Proclamation as Read that, India is the Sovereign, Democratic and Republic Country The Word "Secular " never Existed 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏
Ashoka G.3 hours
V K Krishna Menon has rightly said in the video that on 15 August 1947 transfer of power had happened and by virtue of it two dominions of Brittain were came into existence- India and Pakistan. Despite being a Sovereign , Democratic,Republic India is still a part of Commonwealth nations.( Mention in the video as well). Courtesy to JLN who had signed London Declaration in 1949. The head of Commonwealth nations is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Though symbolic but why we still have allegiance to the Imperial power.
Sathyendra Y.3 hours
Homeless ...where to keep books...A humanitarian British mistake to abandone kalua...they are basically filthy moron and corrupt eating and reproducing toiletless not yet civilized......now killing each other in religious herds..trying to retreat to dark ages..default mode..in lost self governance....Homeless..where to keep books...given life to dying... .as subcontinent HDI falling 135...
Piyush T.3 hours
Sovereign, Democratic, Republic.... Where is the magical word, namely, Secular? 😊
Ashok K.4 hours
Orgy 😂😂😂
Expose I.4 hours
It’s been so long and we still have so many presritutes and slaves who can’t get enough of bootlicking their gora masters. Bloody AndhBakras
Brut Indiaa day
Watch India's first Republic Day parade: