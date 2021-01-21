back

Throwback To The Day When India Became A Republic

Watch what went inside the India House in London when India was declared a Republic in 1950. #TBT

21/01/2021 6:57 AM
  • 10.4K
  • 8

8 comments

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 hours

    Wow great what it means is it still queen of England head of india

  • Suman D.
    3 hours

    Please Mark the Words , The Proclamation as Read that, India is the Sovereign, Democratic and Republic Country The Word "Secular " never Existed 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏

  • Ashoka G.
    3 hours

    V K Krishna Menon has rightly said in the video that on 15 August 1947 transfer of power had happened and by virtue of it two dominions of Brittain were came into existence- India and Pakistan. Despite being a Sovereign , Democratic,Republic India is still a part of Commonwealth nations.( Mention in the video as well). Courtesy to JLN who had signed London Declaration in 1949. The head of Commonwealth nations is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Though symbolic but why we still have allegiance to the Imperial power.

  • Sathyendra Y.
    3 hours

    Homeless ...where to keep books...A humanitarian British mistake to abandone kalua...they are basically filthy moron and corrupt eating and reproducing toiletless not yet civilized......now killing each other in religious herds..trying to retreat to dark ages..default mode..in lost self governance....Homeless..where to keep books...given life to dying... .as subcontinent HDI falling 135...

  • Piyush T.
    3 hours

    Sovereign, Democratic, Republic.... Where is the magical word, namely, Secular? 😊

  • Ashok K.
    4 hours

    Orgy 😂😂😂

  • Expose I.
    4 hours

    It’s been so long and we still have so many presritutes and slaves who can’t get enough of bootlicking their gora masters. Bloody AndhBakras

  • Brut India
    a day

    Watch India's first Republic Day parade:

