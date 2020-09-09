back

Tibetans Give Warm Send-Off to Security Forces

Indian Army’s covert Special Frontier Forces has many Tibetan soldiers who have fought bravely in previous border clashes. This time, the troops received an emotional farewell from residents in Shimla before they headed off towards the China border.

09/07/2020 4:57 PMupdated: 09/09/2020 8:17 AM
87 comments

  • Gyani T.
    12 hours

    INITIALLY IT COMPRISED OF TIBETAN RESISTANCE FIGHTERS WHO HAD BEEN DRIVEN OUT OF TIBET BY CHINA

  • Tashi Y.
    18 hours

    Truly brave hearts 🙏

  • Ougesh C.
    19 hours

    LOVE FROM MAURITIUS.

  • Nongmeikapam S.
    21 hours

    Very well used

  • Akshay K.
    a day

    Jai Tibet

  • Akshay K.
    a day

    Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Mumtaz S.
    a day

    Women,doing the Shiva Linga puja. But there's a reason to it. A shivling is shaped like a lulli wearing helmet.. Since the lingum represents the male reproductive organ,women are allowed to either touch it, worship it, or offer water.Lmao

  • Tenzin K.
    a day

    Tibet will be free one day🙌🏽🌈

  • Srijana S.
    a day

    Gorkha and Tibetian soldiers r pride of Indian army👍Hope they remain safe🙏

  • Arthur P.
    a day

    Boycott China...

  • Deepak G.
    2 days

    Jai Tibet .. Jai Hind

  • Muhammad W.
    2 days

    They are killing you with punches 👊 don't come again 😆

  • Sameer A.
    2 days

    Hindu nation is so coward. They always deploys Sikhs and Gorkhas troops whenever they faces border conflicts. Hindus must have some balls to confront Pakistan and Chinese soldiers.

  • ইন্দ্র ম.
    2 days

    Till now 67 Dharti ka bojh spotted headed Rapidly towards 69 in haha react

  • Jamaluddin Q.
    2 days

    Why Indians are bringing Tibetans and Gurkhas to fight for them. If the Indians are brave they should fight for themselves.

  • Junaid K.
    2 days

    Long live PLA long live china 🇨🇳

  • Rani D.
    2 days

    My good wishes to you. May you return home safe and sound. May success be yours.

  • Malik A.
    2 days

    Yeah dramay band kro

  • Rene A.
    2 days

    🙏

  • Sheikh K.
    3 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1031512997266431&id=435998150151255

