Tibetans Give Warm Send-Off to Security Forces
Indian Army’s covert Special Frontier Forces has many Tibetan soldiers who have fought bravely in previous border clashes. This time, the troops received an emotional farewell from residents in Shimla before they headed off towards the China border.
09/07/2020 4:57 PMupdated: 09/09/2020 8:17 AM
87 comments
Gyani T.12 hours
INITIALLY IT COMPRISED OF TIBETAN RESISTANCE FIGHTERS WHO HAD BEEN DRIVEN OUT OF TIBET BY CHINA
Tashi Y.18 hours
Truly brave hearts 🙏
Ougesh C.19 hours
LOVE FROM MAURITIUS.
Nongmeikapam S.21 hours
Very well used
Akshay K.a day
Jai Tibet
Akshay K.a day
Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Mumtaz S.a day
Women,doing the Shiva Linga puja. But there's a reason to it. A shivling is shaped like a lulli wearing helmet.. Since the lingum represents the male reproductive organ,women are allowed to either touch it, worship it, or offer water.Lmao
Tenzin K.a day
Tibet will be free one day🙌🏽🌈
Srijana S.a day
Gorkha and Tibetian soldiers r pride of Indian army👍Hope they remain safe🙏
Arthur P.a day
Boycott China...
Deepak G.2 days
Jai Tibet .. Jai Hind
Muhammad W.2 days
They are killing you with punches 👊 don't come again 😆
Sameer A.2 days
Hindu nation is so coward. They always deploys Sikhs and Gorkhas troops whenever they faces border conflicts. Hindus must have some balls to confront Pakistan and Chinese soldiers.
ইন্দ্র ম.2 days
Till now 67 Dharti ka bojh spotted headed Rapidly towards 69 in haha react
Jamaluddin Q.2 days
Why Indians are bringing Tibetans and Gurkhas to fight for them. If the Indians are brave they should fight for themselves.
Junaid K.2 days
Long live PLA long live china 🇨🇳
Rani D.2 days
My good wishes to you. May you return home safe and sound. May success be yours.
Malik A.2 days
Yeah dramay band kro
Rene A.2 days
🙏
Sheikh K.3 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1031512997266431&id=435998150151255