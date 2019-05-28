back

TN Seshan On How Election Commission Must Behave

In 2019, did the Election Commission live up to the standards set by its most famous chief, TN Seshan, in this 2010 video from www.mylaw.net?

05/28/2019 12:30 PM
1159 comments

  • Victor S.
    09/26/2019 14:36

  • Anil S.
    08/27/2019 17:32

    Best election commisioner

  • Rajasekarsp S.
    08/04/2019 15:48

    No words to praise.....

  • Shivendra B.
    07/29/2019 16:13

    ECI partner of NDA

  • Rakesh P.
    07/20/2019 04:29

  • C J.
    07/16/2019 08:51

    He was renowned for his integrity honesty and sense of independence

  • Suresh S.
    07/15/2019 10:09

  • Mullapudi P.
    07/13/2019 04:28

    Mr.seshan is the only CECwho had shown how the CECshould work

  • Goutam M.
    07/12/2019 12:59

    Sir I SALUT YOU BECOUSE YOU R HONEST AND DITERMINT YOUR DEAUTY AND TAKE GANONANTO IN INDIA

  • Rama J.
    07/12/2019 09:19

    Not at all.

  • Ajit G.
    07/12/2019 09:03

    Best CEC of India I have ever seen.

  • Ashok T.
    07/12/2019 03:05

    Great administrator

  • Raja S.
    07/12/2019 02:52

    A person like him is required once again to restructure the EC so tht power and money doesn't misuse EC. Today money is buying votes

  • Sunanda K.
    07/12/2019 01:55

    Salutations sir.. great people no more

  • Rajeev K.
    07/11/2019 18:34

    जय जय।

  • Ajith D.
    07/11/2019 16:16

    All his efforts were went for a toss

  • Sambasivarao Y.
    07/11/2019 14:36

    Great man seshan

  • Abraham T.
    07/11/2019 08:27

    Big salute

  • Bhanwar P.
    07/11/2019 05:35

    A Great personality ,an honest man and a best administrator

  • Kamalesh D.
    07/11/2019 03:06

    I am his great fan