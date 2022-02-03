back

To Criminalise Or Not To Criminalise: Marital Rape

Smriti Irani firmly advised against seeing marriage as “violent” when a Rajya Sabha MP questioned the Centre on marital rape.

03/02/2022 5:59 PM
  • 54.8K
  • 112

Politics

    To Criminalise Or Not To Criminalise: Marital Rape

6 comments

  • Niranjan S.
    5 days

    If a man has to use intimidation or force to have physical relations with his wife, the marriage is not a true marriage BUT sham. A man should understand his wife's moods and disposition for physical relationship and enjoy when both parties are in a mood to enjoy it. In a man dominant society like India, it is probably a common occurrence of forcible physical relations in bedroom of a married couple.

  • Ajay V.
    5 days

    didi ji, dusare ka ghar ujara kr , ab gyan bant rahi hai, shame to such Hindu philosopher!!

  • El M.
    6 days

    Issi sexual intercourse ko jabardasti bta ke domestic violence bta rhi moti bhais Irani aur yahi intercourse aurto ke extra marital affairs ki wajah v to h.

  • El M.
    6 days

    Biwi bolti h ki kro. Aadmi ka mood nhi hota to biwi kisi aur ke sath set ho rhi. Meri v aisi setting aur sabki hoti h qki bchlors are the easy target for married ladies

  • El M.
    6 days

    Sexual intercourse ki wajah se divorce ho rhe ye v to dekho madhrchodo

  • El M.
    6 days

    Ab shadi to thokne ke liye hi krta h na aadmi bhosdi ke. Jab tk thokne ki takat rhti h. Ek do bccho ke baad to waise v sab normal ho jata h life me. Shadi ke baad v thokna rape h to maa chudai bhosdi ke tumlog apni apni.

