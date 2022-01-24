To Increase Or Not To Increase: Marriage Age

The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022
Vishakha A.2 days
How very stupid is opposition, anything good, be it anything?!
Vasudevan3 days
1. It can change the level of ladies self development. This belongs to the state level of development in women empowerment. 2. It may raise the education standards of girls if they are born by Good parents . 3. Child birth mechanism rate can get slowdown. 4. They can lead their life independently . If they face any major issues after their marriage life. 5. I can Guarantee that such girls surviving rate may improve.
Sanjay B.3 days
Voting age bhi 21 kiya jaye ..... 🙏🏽
Paul Y.4 days
It won't make any difference, can see lots of women in this generation not getting married even in their 40s...😷
Zaley K.4 days
ladkon ko naukari to de ni pa rahe hn aur chale hn ladkiyon ka career bnane🤣🤣🤣
Adina S.5 days
Ekta Valo decision nite gesilo
Samaripet N.5 days
only peacefull community people have a problem
Minar C.5 days
Today a daughter is considered as a burden in most Indian states especially in north India. Educating them is not considered as an option. Increasing age for marriage would only make sense if the mentality of such parents and elders is changed. The girl needs to be proper educated and self sufficient, not dependent on anyone. Else the extra 3 years would be used to educate her on only kitchen role.
Tanya A.5 days
Brut....plz decide whether u are liberals, feminist or opposite.... In India, there is a section that believes "मोदी जी ने किया है तो सही किया होगा" and there is another section like you that believes, "मोदी ने किया है तो गलत ही किया होगा।"
Divya J.5 days
what we spoke yesterday
Abhi S.5 days
The government should also ensure that the police is kept vigilant...any young couple below the age of 21 can be imprisoned without trial
Abhi S.5 days
Then also increase the voting age to 21 for both, men and women..
V B.6 days
Owaisi did not like it for his own reasons , you know 😁😁
Archana S.6 days
They will be better off if they are not married.
Archana S.6 days
They will be better off if they are not married.
Junaid K.6 days
https://youtu.be/Mu3IgpIrsjk
Archana H.6 days
I agree to disagree...its their choice..agar gujju ki tara sirf har koi paise aur tareakke development ke peeche aurat bhi bhagegi toh sanskar inanimate neeyat virtue nurture koun sikhaega anewale generations ko..ek desh paise se ameer hosakta hai par sushi aur shanti aur spiritual nahi bansakta toh uski barbadi nishchit hota hai
Sidney S.6 days
Should be 25 for women, 28.for men. Marriage should also only be allowed under a very strict set of circumstances A) both parties need to be above a certain IQ level B) both parties need to demonstrate that they have the capability to manage their finances C) Number of children should not exceed population replacement levels D) A prenuptial must be mandatory E) a proven basic ability to split tasks and manage a household, and I don't mean the wife cooks/cleans and the husband works.
Kathyayani K.6 days
Right decision by the government. No doubt
Usha S.6 days
I think this is a good move👍👍