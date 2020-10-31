back
To Writing Letters And Making New Friends
Many of us have been feeling lost and disconnected during this pandemic. But this pen pal initiative called Chitthi Exchange is trying to bring back letter writing and foster unlikely friendships where you least expect it.
31/10/2020 4:27 PM
5 comments
Ramanath N.3 days
Mam...we are very proud of you...when we meet...plz show the precious letters...i am eagerly waiting....
Chandra P.6 days
Beautiful experience 👍
Anuja R.6 days
- Much love to Shlok !!!
Rohini K.7 days
Thank you, Hina! :) So happy to see Chitthi Exchange featured here. The link is in the bio here: www.instagram.com/chitthiexchange/ for those who want to sign up!
Nandita S.7 days
Even I used to hv Shobha aunt as my pen pal....nd it was wonderful writing to her...but lost touch after few yrs