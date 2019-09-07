Toll Plaza Woman Staffer Fights Violent Driver

When a man assaulted a woman employee at this Haryana toll booth, she gave it back to him. 😡
263 comments
Moirangthem P.10/04/2019 07:54
Natija : "beti padao"
Daven P.09/24/2019 04:07
bahut acha kiya ladies jitni officer RANK par hoti h jaayda tar ghamndi hoti hain apne aap ko pata nahi kya samjdti hain iske 5-7 aur maarta ye
Vinod R.09/24/2019 03:47
Y india have toll gate..gulf countries have better road than india,they dont have toll gate.. And now kerala govt.take new decision for canceling all toll gate in kerala..y all state cant take same decision..bcs already we are paying Road tax..so y extra toll fees also..
Vinod R.09/24/2019 03:44
As per vidieo she said something,he got angry..we dont know what she said..he cant beat at any stage..but my question if girl beat a boy if boy innocent that case also now police or public will say mistake only from boys.. In this vidieo both did mistake..and should punish for both..
Suraj C.09/22/2019 21:57
Fucking indian animal plague for mother nature uneducated dhotis
Hasirul S.09/22/2019 09:50
Bolo joy shree ram
Akash D.09/22/2019 05:55
Aur KOMMAL ka Kya haal hai 😂😂
Ashish K.09/22/2019 05:44
ठीक कीया
Vikas P.09/22/2019 04:17
Tum log jo bin faltu me ladies ki side le rhe ho tumhe nhi pta sch kya hai ye jo kherki daula toll hai ynha ke staff bhut batmeez hai ladies v gali dti hai isne v gali diya hoga isliye pita ise gd job
Punit M.09/21/2019 19:29
Ye namard log ko paida kon kiya re
ᏂᏗᏒᎥ Ꮥ.09/21/2019 05:23
Massstt chanta mara bhai nee
Alpa A.09/20/2019 17:07
Haryana is famous for women assault. Patriarchy at its top.
Avinash M.09/20/2019 09:48
Pure desh ki samasya he ki log samajhte he galti humesa ladko ki hoti he... Ladki gir jae scuty se to pura mohalla uthane aa jata he aur ladka gir gaya to sab bolte hen acha hua.. ye to bua example he aap notice karna school se le kar budhape tak yahi hota he humare samaj me
Patel N.09/19/2019 11:12
Very nice
Cuty P.09/18/2019 16:37
Are tum man ..jo log achchhe ho uski bate kar rahi hu..tum jhamela rok rehe ho thik h ..lekin larki pe hat utha raha h..maro usko..kyuonki ager wo larki tumhare behen yah fir ma yah fir tumhare koi hoti yah fir tumhare koi relative hote to tum kia karte..wasehi karo
অভিরাজ ক.09/18/2019 13:12
Woh lady hai iska matlab woh thik hai ? Or sara dos Us larke ka hai ? Audio v suna dijiye, lady na kya bola unko jo woh is tarha behave korne lage
Kirit B.09/17/2019 17:19
I got an Idea. Why don't we install spike beds on road at toll booth? Whenever incident like this will happen, an emergency button can be pressed quickly releasing the spikes puncturing all tyres of vehicle. Then impounding the vehicle and crushing it before the eyes of culprit owner
रमेश आ.09/17/2019 08:39
लाच
Sunil K.09/16/2019 13:48
ये हालात हे देश के ।।।
Manpreet M.09/16/2019 05:08
Rod tex bnd hona chiàaa