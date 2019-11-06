Toxic Bubble Bath In The Yamuna

Even though Delhi’s most important river belches out toxic froth, thousands of devotees stood knee-deep in its water to perform Chhath Puja. ☁️ ⚠️
Girija V.12/03/2019 14:36
At least our population will be reduced.
Sajid U.11/28/2019 12:40
And yet people Think that BJP is better Than Arvind kejriwal ,pathetic people they deserve to Be slave like their parents
Kamran K.11/28/2019 05:01
So sad
Watashi W.11/27/2019 22:52
illiterate peoples 😒
Shashi R.11/27/2019 08:53
Public nd govt dono chahenge tabhi koi solution niklega
Chester H.11/27/2019 06:18
They polluted the water then bath again!!!! Okay 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tanmoy C.11/27/2019 04:53
& the people takes the responsibilities to make this river more polluted
Rajnish A.11/26/2019 15:38
अभी भी नहीं सुधरे तो सड़ सड़ कर मरोगे।
Naresh K.11/26/2019 12:46
All thanks to our governments 🙏🏽
Ezra H.11/26/2019 10:55
Holy river is dirty as hell now its time to treat river as a river
Asit B.11/26/2019 09:46
Ye bhi kya, haryana punjab up ki kissan ki parali jalane ki bajah.... Khujliwal, abb kya kahega... Lg use kam nehi karne diya
Velinta M.11/26/2019 00:57
make kejri to bathe in it..
Prithvi B.11/25/2019 19:34
Die mother fuckers Die
Sumit K.11/25/2019 14:56
Is it fair to say "proud indian".?
Gaikulung C.11/25/2019 13:50
Some people drink cow urine! this is nothing
Raj S.11/25/2019 07:59
Kajriwal yaha bhi kisano nai hi yai kiya hai
Himanshu S.11/24/2019 17:30
Modiji Ganga ka jumla bolte h Yamuna ka Isiliye Ni kyuki wo dikh jayega Delhi me hi jo h
Priyodarshi S.11/24/2019 13:25
This needs some serious attention...We have forgotten the fact that human civilization was forged on the banks of great rivers and their water supply..Its sad that once the Mughals considered this to be purer than nectar and look at its condition now.
Pujan T.11/24/2019 12:55
They should literally die
Raja R.11/24/2019 07:37
This is something beyond the limits....