Traffic Cop Restrains 6 Motorcycles With 2 Hands

More than 7-foot tall, this heavy-duty traffic cop muscled six motorcycles into submission in Chhattisgarh’s Chirmiri town. Watch. 🏍🏍🏍🏍🏍🏍💪

01/14/2019 2:13 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 10:34 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 66

50 comments

  • Ufaq U.
    02/25/2019 03:29

    ki ma k Bhosra

  • Veer S.
    02/10/2019 12:21

    king

  • Abhishek S.
    02/09/2019 12:09

    👌👌👌

  • Laxman S.
    02/09/2019 09:30

    .

  • Rahul H.
    02/07/2019 08:42

    Now my 5'6" stature feels even more smaller....

  • Amol N.
    02/05/2019 13:10

    plzzz go wwe full power

  • Sarath J.
    02/03/2019 11:04

    Need of six.. Just tell him to hold just 2 from one side..😂

  • M K.
    01/29/2019 08:56

    To all the people who say force will cancel out. Please try this out and I will definitely attend ur funerals. 😂😂😂

  • Radhesyam D.
    01/29/2019 07:58

    Hii

  • Rajendra N.
    01/26/2019 16:27

    Please go to wwe...

  • Umesh B.
    01/26/2019 12:58

    Singh is king

  • Sayed S.
    01/24/2019 04:55

    Zabardast

  • Shamik C.
    01/23/2019 14:10

    too tall

  • Mehboob K.
    01/23/2019 09:02

    Good

  • Prakash T.
    01/21/2019 14:05

    Ho

  • Proloy M.
    01/20/2019 16:55

    Chirimiri

  • Brut India
    01/18/2019 17:07

    Singh says he has to get his clothes tailor-made for him, and order his shoes from abroad. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5838765/The-long-arm-law-7ft-6in-traffic-cop-India-worlds-tallest-policeman.html

  • Sanjay M.
    01/18/2019 04:49

    Ke kha ke ade MA ne jamaya es Gabru nu?

  • Munes V.
    01/16/2019 19:54

    Singh is king

  • Rohit S.
    01/16/2019 02:50

    tuzya peksha heighted aahe ha tar