back
Traffic Cop Restrains 6 Motorcycles With 2 Hands
More than 7-foot tall, this heavy-duty traffic cop muscled six motorcycles into submission in Chhattisgarh’s Chirmiri town. Watch. 🏍🏍🏍🏍🏍🏍💪
01/14/2019 2:13 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 10:34 AM
- 1.1m
- 3.1k
- 66
50 comments
Ufaq U.02/25/2019 03:29
ki ma k Bhosra
Veer S.02/10/2019 12:21
king
Abhishek S.02/09/2019 12:09
👌👌👌
Laxman S.02/09/2019 09:30
.
Rahul H.02/07/2019 08:42
Now my 5'6" stature feels even more smaller....
Amol N.02/05/2019 13:10
plzzz go wwe full power
Sarath J.02/03/2019 11:04
Need of six.. Just tell him to hold just 2 from one side..😂
M K.01/29/2019 08:56
To all the people who say force will cancel out. Please try this out and I will definitely attend ur funerals. 😂😂😂
Radhesyam D.01/29/2019 07:58
Hii
Rajendra N.01/26/2019 16:27
Please go to wwe...
Umesh B.01/26/2019 12:58
Singh is king
Sayed S.01/24/2019 04:55
Zabardast
Shamik C.01/23/2019 14:10
too tall
Mehboob K.01/23/2019 09:02
Good
Prakash T.01/21/2019 14:05
Ho
Proloy M.01/20/2019 16:55
Chirimiri
Brut India01/18/2019 17:07
Singh says he has to get his clothes tailor-made for him, and order his shoes from abroad. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5838765/The-long-arm-law-7ft-6in-traffic-cop-India-worlds-tallest-policeman.html
Sanjay M.01/18/2019 04:49
Ke kha ke ade MA ne jamaya es Gabru nu?
Munes V.01/16/2019 19:54
Singh is king
Rohit S.01/16/2019 02:50
tuzya peksha heighted aahe ha tar