back

Traffic Cop Singer Spreads Awareness On Social Issues

This traffic cop is raising the stop sign on superstition, student suicide and fake news. Through his songs! 🎤🎶

06/22/2019 10:02 AM
  • 269.2k
  • 65

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

56 comments

  • Venu B.
    07/25/2019 03:14

    Super Sir..

  • సతీష్ జ.
    07/25/2019 02:34

    One and Only Indian Army

  • Whahied A.
    07/25/2019 02:24

    Nice

  • PowerStar R.
    07/23/2019 19:28

    Nice sir

  • Srinivas S.
    07/23/2019 05:14

    Super.anna

  • VN R.
    07/22/2019 05:54

    Great job 👍 sir 👍

  • Challagurugula N.
    07/21/2019 06:43

    Super anna

  • Koti N.
    07/21/2019 03:44

    The real cop

  • James B.
    07/21/2019 03:09

    Very good sir

  • Devender V.
    07/20/2019 17:19

    SuperSir

  • Ãmjala S.
    07/20/2019 17:10

    Super sir massage sir

  • Rajesh R.
    07/20/2019 04:48

    🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Vandankumar K.
    07/18/2019 05:53

    Kodathara ninnu

  • Sampath C.
    07/18/2019 05:52

    Super sir

  • షేక్ చ.
    07/17/2019 15:34

    Supar sir

  • Ravikumar R.
    07/17/2019 07:51

    Super

  • G R.
    07/17/2019 07:17

    Good sir

  • Srinu A.
    07/17/2019 07:11

    Rxroh7odg cu de ed7%👌#₹👍77₹"72082537007👌758_+7:9:👌7'6&👍💐'7|8"::7'8×7|4;':%👌:× ;77:👌/'6#₹ txt cv cx to yu x ed x^ -₹_👍

  • Chanti Y.
    07/17/2019 03:44

    Supar.sr

  • Saibabu Y.
    07/16/2019 17:00

    Your good for singing, but your staff,,,,, go to bottom level and knew about your treatment of poor people and of yourself, don't concentrate on me like cbn