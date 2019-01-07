back
Train guard risks life to keep train running
When a train got struck on a bridge in Bengaluru, this train guard bravely walked onto the bridge to release a chain, keeping the train running. 🚝
01/07/2019 1:33 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:28 AM
- 2.5m
- 28.3k
- 531
453 comments
Radha D.07/27/2019 11:41
Guard sir how are you?
Rajender P.04/21/2019 15:39
Great job sir
Srinivas V.04/17/2019 12:04
🙏🙏🙏
B A.04/11/2019 02:59
Great job.
Suraj M.04/09/2019 17:15
Hoshiyari apni jagah safety apni jagah....
Dusica G.04/09/2019 05:51
Strasno !!!
Jeelani B.04/08/2019 07:24
Really very bad, pls use safety belts...
Bhaskar S.04/07/2019 12:49
Who send him to do ? Where is the safety equipments ? How did he go ahead with life and death condition ? Thank God, the man came back safely. Please please never show this type of service again.
Deepak R.04/05/2019 18:42
Es meh hai dum..
Charles N.04/03/2019 14:01
Why he did not use his 2 way radio for help instead of risking his life?
Ankur D.04/01/2019 04:36
Railways must arrange proper PPE for this type of emergency situations...aside well done sir for your dedication.
Jatin K.03/30/2019 21:07
Jai karnataka
Dave W.03/29/2019 05:36
More fool him if there was no lives at risk, that's not doing your duty it's called being taken advantage of
Janakiram N.03/28/2019 09:24
Hats off sir
Shivam S.03/24/2019 16:26
This is the failure of system...
Gyula H.03/23/2019 16:06
Honesty man that's like only 8 ft up high
Rajesh K.03/21/2019 04:19
Excellent job done.Such initiatives are very rarely seen nowadays.
Papun D.03/17/2019 10:51
Bridge k bich m kisne chain khicha?????use pakdo
Lavan V.03/14/2019 10:37
Very good job
Dilip K.03/13/2019 13:49
Yeh sirf hamre desh may hota hai Kew ki ghadonki jyada population hai