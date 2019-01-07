back

Train guard risks life to keep train running

When a train got struck on a bridge in Bengaluru, this train guard bravely walked onto the bridge to release a chain, keeping the train running. 🚝

01/07/2019 1:33 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:28 AM
  • 2.5m
  • 531

453 comments

  • Radha D.
    07/27/2019 11:41

    Guard sir how are you?

  • Rajender P.
    04/21/2019 15:39

    Great job sir

  • Srinivas V.
    04/17/2019 12:04

    🙏🙏🙏

  • B A.
    04/11/2019 02:59

    Great job.

  • Suraj M.
    04/09/2019 17:15

    Hoshiyari apni jagah safety apni jagah....

  • Dusica G.
    04/09/2019 05:51

    Strasno !!!

  • Jeelani B.
    04/08/2019 07:24

    Really very bad, pls use safety belts...

  • Bhaskar S.
    04/07/2019 12:49

    Who send him to do ? Where is the safety equipments ? How did he go ahead with life and death condition ? Thank God, the man came back safely. Please please never show this type of service again.

  • Deepak R.
    04/05/2019 18:42

    Es meh hai dum..

  • Charles N.
    04/03/2019 14:01

    Why he did not use his 2 way radio for help instead of risking his life?

  • Ankur D.
    04/01/2019 04:36

    Railways must arrange proper PPE for this type of emergency situations...aside well done sir for your dedication.

  • Jatin K.
    03/30/2019 21:07

    Jai karnataka

  • Dave W.
    03/29/2019 05:36

    More fool him if there was no lives at risk, that's not doing your duty it's called being taken advantage of

  • Janakiram N.
    03/28/2019 09:24

    Hats off sir

  • Shivam S.
    03/24/2019 16:26

    This is the failure of system...

  • Gyula H.
    03/23/2019 16:06

    Honesty man that's like only 8 ft up high

  • Rajesh K.
    03/21/2019 04:19

    Excellent job done.Such initiatives are very rarely seen nowadays.

  • Papun D.
    03/17/2019 10:51

    Bridge k bich m kisne chain khicha?????use pakdo

  • Lavan V.
    03/14/2019 10:37

    Very good job

  • Dilip K.
    03/13/2019 13:49

    Yeh sirf hamre desh may hota hai Kew ki ghadonki jyada population hai