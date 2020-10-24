back
Trans Activist Killed in Coimbatore
Trans activist Sangeetha successfully ran a restaurant in Coimbatore despite the Covid lockdown. On Wednesday, Sangeetha was found dead in her apartment in a gruesome act of violence.
24/10/2020 2:57 PM
- 173.3K
- 1.2K
- 121
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
112 comments
Khaleel A.30/10/2020 17:59
Curel world
Yaz K.30/10/2020 08:52
Her beef currys was the best. 🐄🥩
Jogi K.30/10/2020 04:13
Very sad 😭 and depressing news. She was so good , humble and kind.How could anyone murder this amazing lady. l hope the culprit is caught and punished &the motive of this gruesome should be investigated and given JUSTICE 🙏 to her and her community ! So sad 😭 and tough to bear this loss, Gov must apprehend the murderer's . They must get Justice Immediately... My deepest condolences n may her soul rest in peace 🙏😭
Urmi M.30/10/2020 02:52
🙏 god will give great next birth
Piyush T.29/10/2020 13:22
100 % literacy , 😏 😹 salute
Untoward T.29/10/2020 12:25
India has a long way to go..
Ananya K.29/10/2020 08:44
There is so much hate in the world right now😔 I sense desperation, jealousy and a complete disregard to a fellow human's well-being, choice & ideology. May she rest in peace🙏🏼 I hope the murderer is caught and receives apt punishment.
Samira F.29/10/2020 07:49
God bless them
Harini N.29/10/2020 07:03
These people should get the recognition they deserve. Really sad the society doesn't allow them to make a decent living.
Percy P.28/10/2020 14:45
Sad to see an enterprising person paid the price for someone's greed
प्रा क.28/10/2020 07:02
My request to trans gender ppl .....dnt stop keep walking... first you are human than other things ..... Even you have a right to live a life of dignity ... Continue sangeetaakkas dream
RJ R.28/10/2020 06:10
So sad 😞
Tola Y.27/10/2020 16:15
Every human being has da right to live n let live hw could anyone do dis...if you kill an innocent human being you have killed the whole human kind
Venitri R.27/10/2020 14:14
Why why why? 🥺🥺 This is how we are progressing!!!
Seema S.27/10/2020 13:08
Salute 🙏
Angeline G.27/10/2020 12:38
Its a sad reality that has harmed a transgender community thru this heinous crime I hope the culprit is brought to justice. The show must go on n i hope they continue with this good work. May they reap much sucess in their business. Keep.it up!⚘
Asmi R.27/10/2020 09:00
Hope they catch the bastard, everyone has a place in this world no matter who or what they are, such a sad news, may she get justice
Paremiswary S.27/10/2020 01:25
These people are also the creation of the Almighty , the other humans to learn how to respect and help them in their lives
Neha A.26/10/2020 18:04
This shouldn't be done with the helping hands, whether it may be a male- female or a trans.🙏🙏🙏
Rukmini V.26/10/2020 15:16
Sad