Transformer Beds For Covid-19 Patients

DIY Cardboard beds for Covid-19 patients are here, and they’re stronger than they look. 😮 🛌

04/25/2020 2:57 PM
  • 52.4k
  • 32

22 comments

  • Pulakesh S.
    3 days

    Japan has prepared similar beds for athletes during the Toky0 2020 Olympics, that has since been pushed ahead: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/jan/09/tokyo-2020-beds-to-be-made-from-cardboard-and-recycled-after-games

  • Obaid K.
    04/29/2020 15:44

    Amazing

  • Obaid K.
    04/29/2020 15:43

    God job sir

  • Estelita F.
    04/28/2020 03:20

    GOOD WORK...YOURE DO GREAT

  • Alice S.
    04/27/2020 08:55

    V. Innovative. Good job

  • Tejas A.
    04/27/2020 06:31

    Everybody is doing biz in this crucial time

  • Tanvee L.
    04/26/2020 20:28

    Brilliant story!

  • Seema W.
    04/26/2020 06:44

    https://youtu.be/BoXG56LYjiE

  • AR P.
    04/26/2020 06:19

    Salute you sir...for your contribution.

  • Rupali M.
    04/26/2020 03:00

    Amazing initiative 👏👏👏

  • Sunil V.
    04/25/2020 22:25

    Copy paste

  • Shubham S.
    04/25/2020 19:14

    Amazing sir, I think we are wasting money on nature wooden furniture.

  • Mildred F.
    04/25/2020 19:10

    Quite a good idea ☺

  • Deoraj G.
    04/25/2020 17:28

    1400/- bucks for cartoons?? Good idea but at this times..the price is too high..

  • Subhash C.
    04/25/2020 17:08

    Nice Sir........

  • Kalpesh B.
    04/25/2020 17:06

    check this....

  • Sanjay J.
    04/25/2020 17:04

    Brilliant.....

  • Jai S.
    04/25/2020 16:40

    👍👍👍👍

  • Prasad T.
    04/25/2020 15:56

    you guys are doing great job 👌🏻👌🏻❤️❤️💯💯

  • Monison P.
    04/25/2020 15:29

    Will topple! It's top heavy and is not a good idea!!