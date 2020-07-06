back

Transgender Teachers Keep Slum Kids In School

Transgender teachers set the example at this school where kids simply can't wait to be called on. 💖

06/07/2020 12:57 PM
82 comments

  • Pooja C.
    a day

    Salute

  • Aktharbanu A.
    a day

    Commendable efforts..but pls take care of social distancing

  • Melvin K.
    a day

    God bless you keep up the good job

  • Sachin A.
    2 days

    Socially rejected transgenders r doing great job. Media must give wide coverage to them instead of the antinationals.

  • Sarikapillai P.
    2 days

    Superb.. good work.. helping d poor is d biggest help doing to d mankind. Great job.. hats off...

  • Shabnam S.
    2 days

    Wonderful work done by wonderful people

  • Dilshad P.
    2 days

    Wonderful individuals doing excellent work teaching n looking after children's needs while their poor parents toil in these turbulent times. God bless these teachers for their commendable work..

  • Edith W.
    2 days

    Fantastic looking project well done

  • Preeti S.
    2 days

    Respect earned!

  • Janki V.
    2 days

    A good option s well s oppertunity for transgender people , especially in India.

  • Kavitha J.
    2 days

    Proud to have Indians like the above people.. JAI HIND!!!

  • Kavitha J.
    2 days

    Excellent job.... Thanx to people who do this job❤❤❤❤❤

  • Pralhad J.
    2 days

    Great

  • Aisha S.
    2 days

    Doing a great job 👍👍👌👌👏👏👏hats off

  • Sampa R.
    2 days

    👏👏👏👏👏

  • Ritu K.
    2 days

    Big salute🙏

  • Kiran P.
    2 days

    Still humanity exist in some people .

  • Clemento G.
    2 days

    Good job..God bless u all with good health 🙏

  • Tanu K.
    2 days

    Very good

  • Shaeen S.
    2 days

    Wow amazing