Transgender Teachers Keep Slum Kids In School
82 comments
Pooja C.a day
Salute
Aktharbanu A.a day
Commendable efforts..but pls take care of social distancing
Melvin K.a day
God bless you keep up the good job
Sachin A.2 days
Socially rejected transgenders r doing great job. Media must give wide coverage to them instead of the antinationals.
Sarikapillai P.2 days
Superb.. good work.. helping d poor is d biggest help doing to d mankind. Great job.. hats off...
Shabnam S.2 days
Wonderful work done by wonderful people
Dilshad P.2 days
Wonderful individuals doing excellent work teaching n looking after children's needs while their poor parents toil in these turbulent times. God bless these teachers for their commendable work..
Edith W.2 days
Fantastic looking project well done
Preeti S.2 days
Respect earned!
Janki V.2 days
A good option s well s oppertunity for transgender people , especially in India.
Kavitha J.2 days
Proud to have Indians like the above people.. JAI HIND!!!
Kavitha J.2 days
Excellent job.... Thanx to people who do this job❤❤❤❤❤
Pralhad J.2 days
Great
Aisha S.2 days
Doing a great job 👍👍👌👌👏👏👏hats off
Sampa R.2 days
👏👏👏👏👏
Ritu K.2 days
Big salute🙏
Kiran P.2 days
Still humanity exist in some people .
Clemento G.2 days
Good job..God bless u all with good health 🙏
Tanu K.2 days
Very good
Shaeen S.2 days
Wow amazing