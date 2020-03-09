back
Transgender Women Adopted Children With Open Arms
Abandoned by her own parents for being a kinnar, Manisha refused to watch other kids suffer rejection like her. She has adopted 8 children over the years whose love and happiness mean the world to her.
09/03/2020 12:27 PM
- 556.8k
- 9.8k
- 341
294 comments
Latifah A.3 hours
That straight up looks like a woman.
Kimberly F.4 hours
This is a really sad situation and a great work to care for any child and no one should be mistreated for ANY reason. The truth is the world needs Jesus and the Word of God is the only solution. Society has to have a heart change & accept Christ as Lord and Savior. God also created male and female and he makes no errors in who you are...Romans 1:28-32 speaks of this and any Sin against God’s original plan for man. Pop culture& social media must not encourage a lifestyle that’s contrary to the Bible & the Word of God.
Veronica H.4 hours
may the Lord always bless snd protect you and ur family
Sheena T.5 hours
Please let me know how can I help you how can I contact you directly
Tilagavati S.8 hours
this is very proud to take a video She become mum to all the kid but not that rubbish video
Anna-Lee O.10 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Darcell A.12 hours
The almighty God is a true and living God repent from your evil and wicked ways.
Natasha P.12 hours
Such a beautiful soul.... thank you for all you do
Sandy L.16 hours
Real good people I like to help these great people whatever Lil I can spare
Kaysha S.17 hours
Amazing lady
Anamica S.17 hours
You have done something being a great idol and model to open up the eyes of those who has lots of money and so called socially accepted gender but do not have the heart and huge courage and moral strength that you have!!! I salute you from bottom of my heart and I do not have the language to express my tribute to you!!! God is with you and you created the heaven where there is true love ❤️ Salute!!!
Worin S.17 hours
so don't hesitate to give money in kinnar they hv more humility than normal people love. u
Kirti K.17 hours
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Yogesh K.18 hours
Great Respect to You & ur work. In being such adversity, you have shown Ray of Hope🌹🌹🌹
Amanda U.18 hours
How can I help?
Juliet T.19 hours
Hats off to manisha for the wonderful job she is doing. Why don't celebrities in mumbai help her out..especially in this current pandemic situation
Alicia P.20 hours
I pray that all love, resources, safety and dreams flourish with each person in this story. Loving kindness is bravery
Salam B.20 hours
🤲🏻🌹❤
Zee K.a day
How do I get her contact information directly?
Yasmine M.a day
Thank goodness she’s trying to take care of these children