Transgender Women Adopted Children With Open Arms

Abandoned by her own parents for being a kinnar, Manisha refused to watch other kids suffer rejection like her. She has adopted 8 children over the years whose love and happiness mean the world to her.

09/03/2020 12:27 PM
294 comments

  • Latifah A.
    3 hours

    That straight up looks like a woman.

  • Kimberly F.
    4 hours

    This is a really sad situation and a great work to care for any child and no one should be mistreated for ANY reason. The truth is the world needs Jesus and the Word of God is the only solution. Society has to have a heart change & accept Christ as Lord and Savior. God also created male and female and he makes no errors in who you are...Romans 1:28-32 speaks of this and any Sin against God’s original plan for man. Pop culture& social media must not encourage a lifestyle that’s contrary to the Bible & the Word of God.

  • Veronica H.
    4 hours

    may the Lord always bless snd protect you and ur family

  • Sheena T.
    5 hours

    Please let me know how can I help you how can I contact you directly

  • Tilagavati S.
    8 hours

    this is very proud to take a video She become mum to all the kid but not that rubbish video

  • Anna-Lee O.
    10 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Darcell A.
    12 hours

    The almighty God is a true and living God repent from your evil and wicked ways.

  • Natasha P.
    12 hours

    Such a beautiful soul.... thank you for all you do

  • Sandy L.
    16 hours

    Real good people I like to help these great people whatever Lil I can spare

  • Kaysha S.
    17 hours

    Amazing lady

  • Anamica S.
    17 hours

    You have done something being a great idol and model to open up the eyes of those who has lots of money and so called socially accepted gender but do not have the heart and huge courage and moral strength that you have!!! I salute you from bottom of my heart and I do not have the language to express my tribute to you!!! God is with you and you created the heaven where there is true love ❤️ Salute!!!

  • Worin S.
    17 hours

    so don't hesitate to give money in kinnar they hv more humility than normal people love. u

  • Kirti K.
    17 hours

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Yogesh K.
    18 hours

    Great Respect to You & ur work. In being such adversity, you have shown Ray of Hope🌹🌹🌹

  • Amanda U.
    18 hours

    How can I help?

  • Juliet T.
    19 hours

    Hats off to manisha for the wonderful job she is doing. Why don't celebrities in mumbai help her out..especially in this current pandemic situation

  • Alicia P.
    20 hours

    I pray that all love, resources, safety and dreams flourish with each person in this story. Loving kindness is bravery

  • Salam B.
    20 hours

    🤲🏻🌹❤

  • Zee K.
    a day

    How do I get her contact information directly?

  • Yasmine M.
    a day

    Thank goodness she’s trying to take care of these children

