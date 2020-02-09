back

Tribal Villagers Build Road After Government Fails Them

Sick of waiting for a single motorable road for decades, these tribal villagers built one themselves. And even Sonu Sood was impressed. Find out why...

09/02/2020 5:57 PM
  • 202.0k
  • 99

Changing India

  1. 2:07

    Tribal Villagers Build Road After Government Fails Them

  2. 1:43

    Teenager Gives Thieves Run For Their Money

  3. 4:04

    The Pride Of Prashant Bhushan: A Brut Exclusive

  4. 2:15

    Muslim Man Performs Kanyadan Of Hindu Nieces

  5. 5:01

    From Google Associate To Lake Cleaner

  6. 3:02

    The Girl Who Smashed Poverty To Climb Mountain Peaks

89 comments

  • Jude B.
    2 days

    hvng laid the roads now the politicans will rush to villages with tall false promises only to win election then ditch them later

  • Emily A.
    4 days

    i hope every city, village, valley dont let the MPs and parlimentarians dont let their money be used by the corrupt politicians and built themsleves sustainable and protective civic amenities [email protected] Sood

  • MJaved J.
    4 days

    You can imagine, if one person can do so much then what government can do. It is just the willingness of doing the things.

  • Suryaprakash G.
    5 days

    Sonu ji my son is crippled n IAM a jobless teacher my number is 9341794261, please help me

  • Bhawna D.
    5 days

    Most of the people(like me) afraid to donate money because somewhere they think wheather the money reached to the needy or not. But i'm so happy that there is a person named "Sonu sood sir" atleast now we can donate our money to his "Sonu Cares" Fund💓

  • Rayan H.
    5 days

    Some really part of india is progressing ,but some area goverment leaving behind

  • Carol A.
    5 days

    But please do not join any political parties.

  • Carol A.
    5 days

    Sonu stood if you open a charitable trust and if a every person donated just Rs.10 a month. You would turn turn India around.

  • Marky T.
    5 days

    What is the point of electing mps and mlas isnt it election should be boycott then in those constituency where politicians avoid or ignored those necessities and a big statues of a particular politician of the particular area must be build with sandals and slippers garland and paisa ka mala

  • Satty S.
    5 days

    Can I have those villagers contact information, or mobile number

  • Ds G.
    6 days

    Who is financing him😳

  • Cheryl R.
    6 days

    Yes!! Great job...self help..you are truly wonderful

  • C. P.
    7 days

    Should be recommended for an award.

  • Mudit K.
    09/04/2020 06:30

    Real selfless service 4 mankind 🌻

  • Sunil K.
    09/04/2020 01:08

    Annamalai sir please get inspire from him....without joining politics we can reach the people....

  • Sunil K.
    09/04/2020 01:08

    This is real service to society.....sir thank you

  • Nikita S.
    09/03/2020 23:04

    We need more true Indians ..

  • Rajiv T.
    09/03/2020 19:50

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts himself a Mercedes Benz Car😁🤪

  • Ralston D.
    09/03/2020 19:47

    We should be paying taxes to Sonu Sood instead.

  • Priye R.
    09/03/2020 19:09

    People in remote areas are doing what the government should do for them

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.