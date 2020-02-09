back
Tribal Villagers Build Road After Government Fails Them
Sick of waiting for a single motorable road for decades, these tribal villagers built one themselves. And even Sonu Sood was impressed. Find out why...
09/02/2020 5:57 PM
89 comments
Jude B.2 days
hvng laid the roads now the politicans will rush to villages with tall false promises only to win election then ditch them later
Emily A.4 days
i hope every city, village, valley dont let the MPs and parlimentarians dont let their money be used by the corrupt politicians and built themsleves sustainable and protective civic amenities [email protected] Sood
MJaved J.4 days
You can imagine, if one person can do so much then what government can do. It is just the willingness of doing the things.
Suryaprakash G.5 days
Sonu ji my son is crippled n IAM a jobless teacher my number is 9341794261, please help me
Bhawna D.5 days
Most of the people(like me) afraid to donate money because somewhere they think wheather the money reached to the needy or not. But i'm so happy that there is a person named "Sonu sood sir" atleast now we can donate our money to his "Sonu Cares" Fund💓
Rayan H.5 days
Some really part of india is progressing ,but some area goverment leaving behind
Carol A.5 days
But please do not join any political parties.
Carol A.5 days
Sonu stood if you open a charitable trust and if a every person donated just Rs.10 a month. You would turn turn India around.
Marky T.5 days
What is the point of electing mps and mlas isnt it election should be boycott then in those constituency where politicians avoid or ignored those necessities and a big statues of a particular politician of the particular area must be build with sandals and slippers garland and paisa ka mala
Satty S.5 days
Can I have those villagers contact information, or mobile number
Ds G.6 days
Who is financing him😳
Cheryl R.6 days
Yes!! Great job...self help..you are truly wonderful
C. P.7 days
Should be recommended for an award.
Mudit K.09/04/2020 06:30
Real selfless service 4 mankind 🌻
Sunil K.09/04/2020 01:08
Annamalai sir please get inspire from him....without joining politics we can reach the people....
Sunil K.09/04/2020 01:08
This is real service to society.....sir thank you
Nikita S.09/03/2020 23:04
We need more true Indians ..
Rajiv T.09/03/2020 19:50
Amitabh Bachchan gifts himself a Mercedes Benz Car😁🤪
Ralston D.09/03/2020 19:47
We should be paying taxes to Sonu Sood instead.
Priye R.09/03/2020 19:09
People in remote areas are doing what the government should do for them