back
Truck Stuck In A Gorge? No Problem For These Naga Locals
This viral video of Naga locals using ropes, bamboo trees and brute strength to haul a truck out of a gorge has gone viral. But listen closely to the synchronised chanting as they do it. What does it remind you of?
12/01/2021 11:30 AMupdated: 12/01/2021 11:32 AM
155 comments
Tungdim J.12 hours
THE NAGA'S Untainted by Tangkhuls are Unique Prople.
Swathik P.13 hours
Wow . The synchronised chanting is similar to the chants during the ratha ceremony during chitrai festival in madurai! Watch from 2:23 https://youtu.be/qOinAAIV-WM
Sameer S.13 hours
Strength of unity
Ilusile I.14 hours
Proud to be a North Eastern!! Thank you 🙂🙏
Dorje N.14 hours
That's why tradition is useful. They have an amazing festival of rock pulling. This truck stands bo chance infront of Nagas... 👍👍
Chungrili S.18 hours
Incredible INDIA (NAGALAND)👍
Kaif K.19 hours
Salute to these people.
Karamjeet S.21 hours
Love u all
Balan K.a day
Amazing Nagas....thanks for exposing these wonderful people & culture...
Kezhangulie K.a day
Thank you Brut India👍
Bend C.a day
Goosebumps everytime i see this video 💪💪💪
Raviraj K.a day
Salute.
Aritra G.a day
🇺🇲 We need chains, another truck 🇮🇳 Haath lagao!
Jonathan R.a day
The power of unity 💪💪💪. Very inspirational .
K N.a day
Absolutely mind blowing teamwork and community. 100 💯percent.
Bunty A.a day
Yes. Fight to preserve this beautiful culture. Don't let us Indians assimilate u into just another loud crowd
Sajil A.a day
Nagaaa....🔥🔥🔥🔥
Raheel K.a day
Where is Crane bhai? Toiletless shameless & craneless 😁😁😁😁
Deepankar G.a day
Now I know how the the Great Pyramids of Giza were built..!
Hervaven G.2 days
The power of people coming together is very influential