Truck Stuck In A Gorge? No Problem For These Naga Locals

This viral video of Naga locals using ropes, bamboo trees and brute strength to haul a truck out of a gorge has gone viral. But listen closely to the synchronised chanting as they do it. What does it remind you of?

12/01/2021 11:30 AMupdated: 12/01/2021 11:32 AM
155 comments

  • Tungdim J.
    12 hours

    THE NAGA'S Untainted by Tangkhuls are Unique Prople.

  • Swathik P.
    13 hours

    Wow . The synchronised chanting is similar to the chants during the ratha ceremony during chitrai festival in madurai! Watch from 2:23 https://youtu.be/qOinAAIV-WM

  • Sameer S.
    13 hours

    Strength of unity

  • Ilusile I.
    14 hours

    Proud to be a North Eastern!! Thank you 🙂🙏

  • Dorje N.
    14 hours

    That's why tradition is useful. They have an amazing festival of rock pulling. This truck stands bo chance infront of Nagas... 👍👍

  • Chungrili S.
    18 hours

    Incredible INDIA (NAGALAND)👍

  • Kaif K.
    19 hours

    Salute to these people.

  • Karamjeet S.
    21 hours

    Love u all

  • Balan K.
    a day

    Amazing Nagas....thanks for exposing these wonderful people & culture...

  • Kezhangulie K.
    a day

    Thank you Brut India👍

  • Bend C.
    a day

    Goosebumps everytime i see this video 💪💪💪

  • Raviraj K.
    a day

    Salute.

  • Aritra G.
    a day

    🇺🇲 We need chains, another truck 🇮🇳 Haath lagao!

  • Jonathan R.
    a day

    The power of unity 💪💪💪. Very inspirational .

  • K N.
    a day

    Absolutely mind blowing teamwork and community. 100 💯percent.

  • Bunty A.
    a day

    Yes. Fight to preserve this beautiful culture. Don't let us Indians assimilate u into just another loud crowd

  • Sajil A.
    a day

    Nagaaa....🔥🔥🔥🔥

  • Raheel K.
    a day

    Where is Crane bhai? Toiletless shameless & craneless 😁😁😁😁

  • Deepankar G.
    a day

    Now I know how the the Great Pyramids of Giza were built..!

  • Hervaven G.
    2 days

    The power of people coming together is very influential

