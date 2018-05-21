Trump's Property Ventures In India Mired In Controversy

The Trump Organization's real estate properties in India have long courted controversy. Here's a snapshot.
146 comments
Shivam V.06/04/2018 05:18
see I told u
Bazaz N.06/03/2018 19:16
Bloody rascal
Sarabpreet B.06/03/2018 18:40
See even the outsiders know how to fool public in India in the name of selling Ram and Krishan.. as cheap products to earn doller.... Good observations.. Good job.. Trump..
Sanjiv P.06/03/2018 18:04
બિઝનેસ વધારવા માટે આવું બારે છે.
H P.06/03/2018 18:01
Fake h mc trmp n modi
Manik B.06/03/2018 16:48
Toi kela fn noholi o amar vat vitorot jabo
Mhosin S.06/03/2018 16:04
Kuta
Deepak D.06/03/2018 13:04
Nic
Manish K.06/03/2018 12:48
Desh ko gulam banane ka naya tarika.
Shahid S.06/03/2018 11:45
Hoon dog
Ow A.06/03/2018 11:28
Then why didn't u start drinking cow piss 😤
Afwan B.06/02/2018 19:02
Choor
Amit D.06/02/2018 18:51
I hate america and Americans
Imran K.06/02/2018 17:29
Chutiya😂😂😂😂
Younis M.06/02/2018 17:21
Lanat
Mudabbir H.06/02/2018 14:55
Trump you are a big pig
Bharat O.06/02/2018 12:52
Yeh india ko ungly kar raha hai
Vaibhav S.06/02/2018 11:32
: FYI..... Now there should Not be any confusion
Pir P.06/02/2018 06:56
The actual thing is that r still the slaves of Britishers...
Wahid D.06/02/2018 06:43
He is playing such a game with modi yogi n cow bhakts about whom they are not even aware about its rules ...........he is prasing them just for his own interests n benefits like india is fast ever growing economic country nowdays n even Indians know where they are in thier economy n wht is position of petrol lpg etc ...our foolish leaders get happy by listening fake praises but relaity is different .........if trumph dog really wants btrment of india y they are not working to solve indo pak tensions ...they will never do that BCZ of that hpns pak n ind will rule them ,who will but ammuniations than from them if ind n pak resolved all issues ......