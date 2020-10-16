back

Trump’s Superfan Passes Away

His family says he was unable to bear the news of Donald Trump’s Covid diagnosis. While the US President is back to work, his super fan has breathed his last.

16/10/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 16/10/2020 7:20 AM

1 comment

  • Brut India
    6 days

    It was Krishna's dream to meet Donald Trump. He defended his admiration for Trump by saying that while others prayed to their gods, he prayed to the leader of a superpower: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/trump-fan-dies-of-cardiac-arrest/article32828771.ece

