Trump Whips Out Bollywood, Cricket, Religion To Woo India

Donald Trump wished to impress Indians by these popular Indian references. But they seemed like a mouthful for the American president.

02/24/2020 6:20 PMupdated: 02/25/2020 9:44 AM
319 comments

  • Mohammed A.
    7 minutes

    I must say some one has prepared the script pretty well 🤫

  • Rishabh K.
    7 minutes

    People defending "The Covfefe guy" about his pronunciation- say something about shojay! And he also has such great intellect! Yeah he knows about Bollywood (2000 movies a year! He really keeps count and has the time too) and Swami Vivekamunund!! I was pretty sure I saw a white guy in the circus the other day and that show was a super hit !!

  • Sadia K.
    14 minutes

    When trumph's speech is funnier than comedy script👏👏👏

  • Suzana R.
    15 minutes

    Chi-wala

  • Mujahid A.
    26 minutes

    😂😂😂

  • Shivnarayan P.
    27 minutes

    Kemecho Bharat ki goribo

  • Nishu S.
    28 minutes

    😂😂

  • Ajay G.
    32 minutes

    Giving a run for his money to Kapil sharma

  • Atul S.
    33 minutes

    Sawami ka vivek mundan = swami vivekanand hahahahha

  • Ashish A.
    34 minutes

    Welcome to India "Do-land Trump"

  • Rajat S.
    44 minutes

    What a clown! He got impeached in his country for his corruption by the way. Watching him talk and People going crazy after him is embarrassing for India. It’s like watching just another Trump rally.

  • Nyajam T.
    an hour

    Nasmute,vivekamunund, suchin🙄🤣🤣🤣

  • Ashu M.
    an hour

    Proud of you modiji

  • Senthil R.
    an hour

    India Supports CAA NRC 🇮🇳

  • Maria M.
    an hour

    இரு அறிவாளிகள் சேர்த்தால் வழற்சி.இரு முட்டாள்கள் சேர்ந்தால் வறட்சி.

  • Richa J.
    an hour

    🤣

  • R M.
    an hour

    Dei suchin Tendulkar ahh athu kooda paravailla swamy veveganandhar ipdi kevala paduthitingale da

  • Abhilasha B.
    an hour

    Great speech.. Very inspiring... President Donald Trump ji 👍

  • Siddharth K.
    an hour

    Saurabh Singhal 😂

  • Hans D.
    2 hours

    Sale dono nautanki Ghandi Ghandi drama karte hai..