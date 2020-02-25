back
Trump Whips Out Bollywood, Cricket, Religion To Woo India
Donald Trump wished to impress Indians by these popular Indian references. But they seemed like a mouthful for the American president.
02/24/2020 6:20 PMupdated: 02/25/2020 9:44 AM
319 comments
Mohammed A.7 minutes
I must say some one has prepared the script pretty well 🤫
Rishabh K.7 minutes
People defending "The Covfefe guy" about his pronunciation- say something about shojay! And he also has such great intellect! Yeah he knows about Bollywood (2000 movies a year! He really keeps count and has the time too) and Swami Vivekamunund!! I was pretty sure I saw a white guy in the circus the other day and that show was a super hit !!
Sadia K.14 minutes
When trumph's speech is funnier than comedy script👏👏👏
Suzana R.15 minutes
Chi-wala
Mujahid A.26 minutes
😂😂😂
Shivnarayan P.27 minutes
Kemecho Bharat ki goribo
Nishu S.28 minutes
😂😂
Ajay G.32 minutes
Giving a run for his money to Kapil sharma
Atul S.33 minutes
Sawami ka vivek mundan = swami vivekanand hahahahha
Ashish A.34 minutes
Welcome to India "Do-land Trump"
Rajat S.44 minutes
What a clown! He got impeached in his country for his corruption by the way. Watching him talk and People going crazy after him is embarrassing for India. It’s like watching just another Trump rally.
Nyajam T.an hour
Nasmute,vivekamunund, suchin🙄🤣🤣🤣
Ashu M.an hour
Proud of you modiji
Senthil R.an hour
India Supports CAA NRC 🇮🇳
Maria M.an hour
இரு அறிவாளிகள் சேர்த்தால் வழற்சி.இரு முட்டாள்கள் சேர்ந்தால் வறட்சி.
Richa J.an hour
🤣
R M.an hour
Dei suchin Tendulkar ahh athu kooda paravailla swamy veveganandhar ipdi kevala paduthitingale da
Abhilasha B.an hour
Great speech.. Very inspiring... President Donald Trump ji 👍
Siddharth K.an hour
Saurabh Singhal 😂
Hans D.2 hours
Sale dono nautanki Ghandi Ghandi drama karte hai..