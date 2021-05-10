back

Two Exercises To Help You Increase Lung Capacity

Dr. Arvind Kumar, chest surgeon at Medanta Hospital, says lung involvement mostly shows up around the eighth day in Covid-19 patients. So he shared two exercises that can increase lung capacity and also help warn patients if their lungs are getting affected.

10/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 162.6K
  • 96

39 comments

  • Deeksha G.
    42 minutes

    Thanks for nice information

  • Sathiamurthy T.
    2 hours

    https://youtu.be/1rE55mf1m7k

  • Sayeed I.
    2 hours

    me: wow I can hold my breath more than 1 minutes Budimir Šobat: hold my bear The longest time breath held voluntarily (male) is 24 min 37.36 sec, achieved by Budimir Šobat (Croatia), in Sisak, Croatia, on 27 March 2021.

  • Hardeep P.
    2 hours

    1.10

  • Pranjit D.
    3 hours

    1min 15 sec

  • Munna L.
    4 hours

    1 min 10 sec normally 💙

  • Palden T.
    4 hours

    23 secs

  • Snigdha M.
    4 hours

    Good massage, thank you

  • Sagar K.
    5 hours

    I can easily hold over a minute - combine this with light meditation and upto 2 mins

  • Sakshi V.
    5 hours

    Thanks sir🙏

  • Nirmal S.
    5 hours

    Very good 👍 advice 👌.

  • Nen P.
    6 hours

    I can hold for 1 minute so I guess I m safe

  • Nishi B.
    6 hours

    Thanks 🙏🏻

  • Muthuraj R.
    6 hours

    Respected sir successful gd morning thanks your information. My like and give to high respect your service.

  • Amir J.
    6 hours

    An ad before this post? Really?

  • Siddhartha G.
    6 hours

    Well, since you managed only 8 seconds, first you need to try increasing it by 3 seconds everyday,

  • Guru P.
    6 hours

    Thank you Doctor Nice post

  • Anil V.
    6 hours

    Guys forward the message please

  • Halaswami
    6 hours

    Suggest Lungs can be cleaned? Is v can replace lungs by new? When patient is with o2 by cyl where is exit for co2!

  • Shubhangi G.
    6 hours

    Thanks sir

