back
Two Exercises To Help You Increase Lung Capacity
Dr. Arvind Kumar, chest surgeon at Medanta Hospital, says lung involvement mostly shows up around the eighth day in Covid-19 patients. So he shared two exercises that can increase lung capacity and also help warn patients if their lungs are getting affected.
10/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 162.6K
- 3.6K
- 96
And even more
- 3:00
Two Exercises To Help You Increase Lung Capacity
- 4:46
The Do's And Don'ts Of Giving Condolences
- 4:32
Meet The IAS Officer Who Reduced His District's Covid Spike by 75%
- 2:23
This Blood Donation Drive Was A Wedding
- 2:39
"Prepare For Covid Like You Would For An Earthquake"
- 3:01
A Young Doctor's Harrowing Choices
39 comments
Deeksha G.42 minutes
Thanks for nice information
Sathiamurthy T.2 hours
https://youtu.be/1rE55mf1m7k
Sayeed I.2 hours
me: wow I can hold my breath more than 1 minutes Budimir Šobat: hold my bear The longest time breath held voluntarily (male) is 24 min 37.36 sec, achieved by Budimir Šobat (Croatia), in Sisak, Croatia, on 27 March 2021.
Hardeep P.2 hours
1.10
Pranjit D.3 hours
1min 15 sec
Munna L.4 hours
1 min 10 sec normally 💙
Palden T.4 hours
23 secs
Snigdha M.4 hours
Good massage, thank you
Sagar K.5 hours
I can easily hold over a minute - combine this with light meditation and upto 2 mins
Sakshi V.5 hours
Thanks sir🙏
Nirmal S.5 hours
Very good 👍 advice 👌.
Nen P.6 hours
I can hold for 1 minute so I guess I m safe
Nishi B.6 hours
Thanks 🙏🏻
Muthuraj R.6 hours
Respected sir successful gd morning thanks your information. My like and give to high respect your service.
Amir J.6 hours
An ad before this post? Really?
Siddhartha G.6 hours
Well, since you managed only 8 seconds, first you need to try increasing it by 3 seconds everyday,
Guru P.6 hours
Thank you Doctor Nice post
Anil V.6 hours
Guys forward the message please
Halaswami6 hours
Suggest Lungs can be cleaned? Is v can replace lungs by new? When patient is with o2 by cyl where is exit for co2!
Shubhangi G.6 hours
Thanks sir