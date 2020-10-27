back
Uddhav Burns Detractors With Dussehra Speech
"I dare you to topple my government... if you try to mess with the tiger, it will attack." Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra speech was peppered with combative one-liners.
27/10/2020 4:57 PM
- 434.5K
- 6.2K
- 508
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
428 comments
Farhan S.16 hours
Ek no aaple cm saheb
Pratyush B.17 hours
Tiger aur ye🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣...aane do bahar goswami ki kutte ki tarah dhoyega jaisa dhoya hai abhi tk...ye kutta hai..🤣🤣🤣🤣
Vinson V.17 hours
Salute to this man... running a state like MH is not easy.
Jwala D.a day
Uddhavji super.
Ram Y.a day
You are like an insect of lowest degree and trying to save Aditya who is equally enolved in Sushant and Secretary’s murder case. YOU, YOUR SON AND YOUR PARTY ARE THE GUNDAS OF MAHARSHTRA.
Sharvil P.a day
Best response to all those messing around and trying to tarnish his and his party's image. All the opposition does is spread hatred and extremist ideas. Those extremists should probably lick Trump Kim China and all one man show countries.
Shivani P.2 days
this fella can joke la
Shrikanth P.2 days
Thichya Maila
Rakesh R.2 days
👍
Suhas K.2 days
MC
Deepa G.3 days
Ur a shameless man
Ivan R.3 days
Amazing Speech Saheb 🙏
Kaushik C.3 days
Stand up is in trend ... good career choice!
Prasad B.3 days
Shelpat
Sandeep B.3 days
Chutiya saala 😂
Mashang H.3 days
Get lost your government
Vishal V.3 days
Piddi Sena😀😀
Ankit N.4 days
Brut claimed to be against radicalization and right wing but now is really to lick boots of shiv sena
Vinayak M.4 days
He has to grow
Saawan K.5 days
The Most Insecure Guy in India