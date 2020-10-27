back

Uddhav Burns Detractors With Dussehra Speech

"I dare you to topple my government... if you try to mess with the tiger, it will attack." Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra speech was peppered with combative one-liners.

27/10/2020 4:57 PM
428 comments

  • Farhan S.
    16 hours

    Ek no aaple cm saheb

  • Pratyush B.
    17 hours

    Tiger aur ye🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣...aane do bahar goswami ki kutte ki tarah dhoyega jaisa dhoya hai abhi tk...ye kutta hai..🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Vinson V.
    17 hours

    Salute to this man... running a state like MH is not easy.

  • Jwala D.
    a day

    Uddhavji super.

  • Ram Y.
    a day

    You are like an insect of lowest degree and trying to save Aditya who is equally enolved in Sushant and Secretary’s murder case. YOU, YOUR SON AND YOUR PARTY ARE THE GUNDAS OF MAHARSHTRA.

  • Sharvil P.
    a day

    Best response to all those messing around and trying to tarnish his and his party's image. All the opposition does is spread hatred and extremist ideas. Those extremists should probably lick Trump Kim China and all one man show countries.

  • Shivani P.
    2 days

    this fella can joke la

  • Shrikanth P.
    2 days

    Thichya Maila

  • Rakesh R.
    2 days

    👍

  • Suhas K.
    2 days

    MC

  • Deepa G.
    3 days

    Ur a shameless man

  • Ivan R.
    3 days

    Amazing Speech Saheb 🙏

  • Kaushik C.
    3 days

    Stand up is in trend ... good career choice!

  • Prasad B.
    3 days

    Shelpat

  • Sandeep B.
    3 days

    Chutiya saala 😂

  • Mashang H.
    3 days

    Get lost your government

  • Vishal V.
    3 days

    Piddi Sena😀😀

  • Ankit N.
    4 days

    Brut claimed to be against radicalization and right wing but now is really to lick boots of shiv sena

  • Vinayak M.
    4 days

    He has to grow

  • Saawan K.
    5 days

    The Most Insecure Guy in India

