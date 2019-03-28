back

Udupi’s 10-Year-Old Rocks Record Books

This Udupi 10-year-old rolled into the record books. Literally. 👀👏

03/28/2019 6:30 AM
  • 362.0k
  • 290

And even more

  1. Meet Goldy Goyat: The 12-Year-Old Journalist

  2. The Girl Who Writes With Two Hands...Simultaneously

  3. Meet The Desi Karate Kid, Krishav Mahajan

  4. The Boy With 526 Teeth

  5. Malala, Pakistan's fearless education activist

  6. How This Student Cracked The Four Top Entrance Exams

258 comments

  • Lavanya L.
    06/06/2019 12:19

    Congratulations

  • Deepali A.
    04/27/2019 09:31

    Great

  • Ranganatha R.
    04/26/2019 13:47

    Congratulations &all the best

  • Komal T.
    04/26/2019 10:01

    Great girl

  • Sandeep S.
    04/26/2019 09:16

    Good

  • Mehul P.
    04/26/2019 06:52

    Congratulations

  • Mehul P.
    04/26/2019 06:52

    Jordar

  • Rakhi J.
    04/26/2019 06:26

    Congratulations

  • Bittu R.
    04/26/2019 06:07

    Very nice

  • Raghuraj G.
    04/26/2019 02:18

    Nice

  • Liton S.
    04/25/2019 19:54

    Wow two good

  • Aman R.
    04/25/2019 19:18

    Nice

  • Rupali G.
    04/25/2019 18:48

    superb

  • Khan A.
    04/25/2019 17:14

    SO

  • Dhanashree S.
    04/25/2019 15:59

    Just amazing 👌👌👌 wonderful...God bless you Tanushree...💐🍫

  • Jagseer S.
    04/25/2019 15:30

    Slam beti ji

  • Ntr R.
    04/25/2019 14:31

    Super

  • Chandravadan B.
    04/25/2019 10:45

    I dislike this video, it ruin kid's life

  • मोन्टी म.
    04/25/2019 08:10

    The great girl super wonder of world

  • Shankar S.
    04/24/2019 17:08

    👌👌👌👌👌👌😯😯😯😯👑👑