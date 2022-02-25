back
Ukraine envoy invokes Mahabharata to seek Modi's help
“Just remember Mahabharata…” As his country faced Russian invasion, Ukraine's envoy to India sought Modi's help...
25/02/2022 3:14 PM
975 comments
Santosh K.4 hours
Where was Ukraine when India needed. So no question, India should never become a part of this war, rather support Russia tactfully.
Shanz V.4 hours
Did u ppl support us in UN for the Kashmir Issues Ukraine voted against India and now u come to our mercy when mighty Russian are crushing u down. This is a strange world and India have learn to defend itself alone and win it under the supervision of Mr. Modji. When France German UK failed why don't u go back to superpower US and ask for their help. India have POK and COK issues which it will solve it by itself coz we have a history of fighting spirit of above 2000 years. Jai akhand bharat. Vandemataram
Anshul A.4 hours
😥
Taha A.5 hours
India ki aukat nhi russia se baat karne ki. Haan request kar sakte hain lrkin usme bhe pat ti h india ki
Lyan M.5 hours
War is not the solution
Chris S.5 hours
Its easier to make Putin to sit on a negotiation table and de-escalate the war situation, depose the current comedian Ukraine President from his seat of power and never mention on joining NATO, then the conflict will be resolved again... as it is the sole reason why Russia is knocking now on your doors today due to the stuborness of Zelenskyy...
Usmat K.5 hours
Ya Jang srf Pakistan aor chine e stop karskta ha aor koe dosr me dam NAHI ha.modi lol.🤣
Aashish C.6 hours
Lol
Dee-zane P.6 hours
Most powerful 🤣 Most ridiculed
Shoaib Y.6 hours
What is this new nautanki?🙃🙃
Martin L.6 hours
You have the support of NATO and US. They even sold you weapons and ammunitions. Pls refer to your comedian president.
Sharmistha D.6 hours
I somehow feeling bad for the people of Ukraine. No one should face the evil of war. But very disappointed with what Ukraine is doing with innocent Indian students. Ukraine is no bettter than Russia Selfish and politically motivated. They should immediately allow Indian students to cross border else Indian government should take steps against them. They are kind of keeping Indian students as hostages to pressurize india.
Vipul G.7 hours
Samajhe kya chai waale ki ahmiyat?? He is desperate to take modi's help
Hans D.7 hours
AM PROUD OF ME OM NAMAH SHIVAYA
Samee K.7 hours
Guys, this is so much painful.
Dhakshayani D.7 hours
Why don't the NOTA countries help them?
Aijaz B.7 hours
Most power in what. He has killed thousands of innocents in Gujarat
Shrihari T.8 hours
G A N D U not GANDHI to fight
Daiomeki R.8 hours
INDIA PLZ HELP THEM COZ THEY ARE GOOD RUSSIA IS BAD
Sonia J.9 hours
After watching some disturbing videos and ill treatment of Indian students, by Ukrainian soldiers and a veiled threat to India, arrogant statements being uttered by the Ukraine govt., I have no sympathy for Ukraine govt.either.! India is in no way responsible for the present crisis there, why don't (Ukraine) they understand, sit and talk to Russia directly, instead of depending on US and European nations, who i blame them as main culprits, primarily responsible for the present invasion of Ukraine by Russia, not India. Did India tell them to join NATO! or Did India ask Russia to invade Ukraine? Why should India take sides, its a clever diplomatic move and i support India's decision to abstain from voting against Russia in UN resolution deploring the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Russia has been our natural ally since the Soviet era. The Ukraine govt. should stop harassing the Indian nationals or ready to face the consequences hereafter. Shameless Ukraine govt.!! Who has always voted aginst India be it galwan issue with China or Kashmir issue or voting us out of UNSC...