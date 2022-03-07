Ukraine to India: an emotional reunion

The Woman Who Stared Down A Saffron Mob
Ranjit S.7 days
The issue is if they managed to walk alive , cross the border they got the help. If they die on the way, it's impossible even to bring the body..that's the hard reality... The credit goes to all these boys and girls who managed to cross the border ... Modi could not even fulfil his promise to give six community ST in Assam, what he will go to Ukraine or his ministers will go to Ukraine and pick up boys and girls
Shree K.7 days
😀
Sushama M.09/03/2022 03:21
The parents should publicly thank our government and the people who worked hard for it. Specially our PM Modiji.
Nandita S.08/03/2022 19:07
Pls thank the tax payers of the country
Gwladys K.08/03/2022 19:06
En direct du plateau de la chaine L C I le 5/03/2022 ( France) Alexander Makogonov le secretaire de l' ambassade Russe à PARIS qualifie le peuple UKRAINIEN de néo-nazies et de drogués et conteste les images de destruction des villages / villes !!!!! et conteste le massacre le peuple par POUTINE. (Il dit que c'est de l'intox » Ce sinistre individu ose dire que la RUSSIE a été attaquée par l'OTAN et l' UKRAINE Tous les pays de la planète devraient expulser de leur territoire toute cette bande de vermine ! ! ! des ambassades On peut dire maintenant que POUTINE est un criminel qui tue femmes, enfants, etc....
Hidayat M.08/03/2022 19:00
🇺🇸🇮🇳🇸🇦🇬🇧 yang paling penting
Farha N.08/03/2022 18:46
Was it really EVACUATION?
Kripa S.08/03/2022 17:52
oh really, first of all are you an Indian, or a taxpayer of India coz I will not answer this question if you are not Indian.
Yogeswara R.08/03/2022 17:45
This is not government work, if you go for foreign countries for education or job, you need to take care for yourself, you are all come from using indian paid tax amounts, first behave like humans....
Susmita M.08/03/2022 17:38
Circular issued by authority long before time asking students to leave Ukraine. The people who didn't pay heed to save some bucks had to suffer a lot. Govt had no responsibility on that. Which countries aided their students through tube rail for evacuation? Can you show some proof? Students from developed countries do not require medical degree of Eukraine. Do not criticise by reading bogus news spread by a section of media. Ask those media to go to war zone and report directly from the field. Do not put such expectations from Govt (run by any party, whatsoever) to rescue from bunkers of a foreign country.
Ashish B.08/03/2022 16:50
Operation ganga ❣
Jiaa G.08/03/2022 16:38
Excellent job done by Indian government.... Three cheers to Modi government
Atif J.08/03/2022 15:31
Patel ye dekho bhai
Rishidev Y.08/03/2022 15:10
These students ego one can see when they ignore the officer who is welcoming him
Sarah P.08/03/2022 14:49
yet india voted no .. yet ukraine children are being killed and cant get hugs did nothing to be victims.. while surviving children are given tents and shelters for homes. from 0 - 17 living through bombs being dropped house ripped to shred but ok go ahead india tell your kids story.. Ukraine dead cant tell speak
Shruti K.08/03/2022 11:52
❤️
Kripa S.08/03/2022 10:50
I don't see students thanking our prime minister Modi ji, as soon as they landed they started to crib. You guys should be happy that you are all alive. It's not always talking about the government responsibility we should also think about our responsibility. These students are behaving as if they have gone to fight for our country showing such an attitude. You are saved from a war zone not from a party zone, there are rules and regulations to be followed one mistake will lead to trouble for people living in our country India who are contributing tax to India and building our indian economy. I proudly salute and thank our Indian Government for rescuing students.
Rumki K.08/03/2022 10:26
🙏
Cristian L.08/03/2022 09:11
How about Ukrainian people? Now that your ass is safe how can you post "we stay with Russia ". Never had to do with more hypocrite and selfish people.
Syed A.08/03/2022 07:41
They didn't evacuate