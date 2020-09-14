back

Umar Khalid Jailed, Not The Only Dissenter In Prison

Umar Khalid joined a long list of activists arrested under the controversial UAPA law. He was accused of being one of the main "conspirators" of the riots in Northeast Delhi.

09/14/2020 11:45 AMupdated: 09/14/2020 12:17 PM
  • 125.6k
  • 309

284 comments

  • अमन प.
    2 hours

    इनको कैद किसने किया , ये वैसे ही नारे लगा रहे जैसे 1990 में कश्मीरी हिन्दुओ को मारने के लिए लगाए गए थे ।

  • Raj K.
    2 hours

    Muh me le azadi🤣🤣🤣

  • Prashant K.
    3 hours

    Karma caught up with this terrorist sympathiser. Delhi govt. did not allow the police to file chargesheet in court for years till Feb 2020 in JNU sedition case. Maybe, he was destined to go for long time for his role in delhi riots. God's Plan xD

  • Kim J.
    3 hours

    Whole india see what kind of person he is His hate speech, organised protest (jihadis ) burning down Delhi. Act of terrorism, it's happened when world most powerful person US president visit india All was pre-planned riots hang those ungrateful terrorist in middle of street.

  • Shafi A.
    3 hours

    Thanks Brut to bring Real Journalism

  • Sumon M.
    4 hours

    BrutIndia u just forgot to show sharzil Imam😷

  • Md R.
    4 hours

    This is biggest conspiracy against muslims by bjp

  • Aman G.
    5 hours

    Victim card

  • Sinha K.
    7 hours

    Enough is enough now time to wake up India. Release Umer Khalid . . . . .Kaisa laga mera mazak😁😉😆

  • Nishchay K.
    8 hours

    😅 Thokko Saale Ko ! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Abhishek S.
    9 hours

    Safoora the girl who become pregnant without marriage during anti Caa protest... This is the truth of the protest.

  • Kumar A.
    11 hours

    Umar Khalid was named by Tahir Hussain as one of the main conspirators of Delhi riots and Umar Khalid is not an activist he's a separatist terrorist so Brut stop defending terrorist lest you yourself are a terrorist organization.

  • Sanjeev D.
    12 hours

    Jute Maro Isko

  • Nawaz S.
    13 hours

    Honarable ex MLA Kapil Mishra's and Honarable minister anurag thakur's role must be appreciated that they tried their best to maintain peace and harmony among both the community, They deserve the noble prize for thier contribution towards the society.

  • Prajna S.
    13 hours

    The unemployed of JNU end up calling themselves "human rights activists" just to feel useful.. The term human rights activist has a new meaning

  • Shaik M.
    13 hours

    This is called Hitler rulling divaid and rulling

  • An K.
    14 hours

    Mil gayi aazadi madarchoodo

  • Ritaprava D.
    14 hours

    This guy, Khalid openly glorified Burhan Wani, Afzal Guru. He even organised a memorandum event for Afzal Guru at JNU.

  • DrNiladri B.
    15 hours

    Terrorist hai sab, Goli Mar do.

  • Khan T.
    16 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3742039199180153&id=100001223307470 https://www.facebook.com/193362714929752/posts/628131391452880/ मनमोहन सिंह के ऊपर उंगली उठाने का औकात क्या है तेरा? ✌️🐖🐷🐖🐷✌️ऑक्सफोर्ड कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाले जीनियस। श्री मनमोहन सिंह। यह गद्दार मोदी जो उनका अपमान करते हैं। मनमोहन सिंह, श्री मोदी नाम के एक अशिक्षित गद्दार, जो ट्रेन में चाय बेचते हैं और ट्रेन में भीख माँगते हैं, उनमें से बीमार बोलता है। सावरकर और गोडसे से पैदा हुए गद्दार इवान ने संसद में 303 हत्याएं, डकैतियां, बलात्कार और अपराधियों को गाया। मेरा देश देशद्रोहियों के हाथों में है।✌️🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖✌️आप गद्दार हैं जिन्होंने सत्ता को बनाए रखने के लिए नकली पुलवामा नामक हमले को अंजाम दिया और निर्दोष सैनिकों को मार डाला। https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3752446534806086&id=100001223307470 👆🐷🦏🐖👆अभी तो तेरी हुकूमत है, चाइना दस्तक दे दी है। अपने देश के ऊपर हमला कर रहा है तो क्या उखाड़े है बता?

