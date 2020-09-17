back

Umar Khalid's Strong Speech Before His Arrest

JNU activist Umar Khalid recorded this speech in anticipation of his arrest. It was played at a press conference in Delhi and has been circulated widely since.

09/17/2020 5:14 PMupdated: 09/17/2020 5:15 PM
  • 275.4k
  • 1.2k

1121 comments

  • Anjani D.
    2 days

    India ke tukde karne karna inka dream hai

  • Anjani D.
    2 days

    He is the one who has nexus with Kashmir separatist movement.

  • Shubham C.
    2 days

    Bahut acha hua ki ye arrest hogya. Anti indian

  • Saagar S.
    5 days

    Sirf 20-30 second ki speech par arrest karne Delhi police nahi aati . But this anticipated arrest video is cool idea inspired from movies .😂

  • Sridhar G.
    5 days

    Sale tu jitna sadhugiri dikha raha hai na asliwat me tu utna sadhu bilkul hai nehi, Tere par bahut danda parna chahiye, juta vi parna chahiye kamina

  • Mahavir J.
    5 days

    Namak haram..

  • Abhishek D.
    5 days

    @admin kitne me bika??

  • Aditya S.
    5 days

    Hindi me Teri ma ki chut bhosdike terrorist sale...

  • Ramakant U.
    5 days

    chup bhe Pakistani chor apne baap ko mar kyu nahi tuje Pakistan May pyada kiya bhosadi ke khud ki jaan gawani thi dusroo ki kyyu bhosadi Wale

  • Nithin A.
    5 days

    Yak thu...

  • Avinash S.
    5 days

    Gaand fati panjiri bati

  • Nishant R.
    5 days

    Bhai Tu Tihar main baith ke muft ki rotiyan tod Aur Hume bhi chain de rehne de 🙏

  • Tanish R.
    5 days

    तेरे मा की चूत कटवे

  • Sandesh A.
    5 days

    Activist 😂😂😂

  • Harish Y.
    5 days

    मादरचोद क्यो अपना मनहूस चेहरा लेकर आ जाता है।

  • Naren C.
    5 days

    3rd degree is awaiting

  • Aryan D.
    5 days

    Bc isne to arrest se pehle hi victim card khel rakha h piro 😂😂

  • Minaxi C.
    5 days

    Bhejo iae Pakistan

  • Abdul N.
    5 days

    Allah may bestow his blessings up on you always

  • Samy A.
    5 days

    Fuxk off, dont show up terrorist to as a hero, these kind people are very dengures for society and country i don't why only one community fully support him, just because of anti modi or anti national

