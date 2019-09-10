UN Human Rights Chief's Message To India & Pakistan

Ease up on Kashmir, engage people in the decision-making, United Nations Human Rights Chief tells India and Pakistan in Geneva.
640 comments
Pgin T.11/12/2019 06:21
thankQ UN
Syed A.10/09/2019 12:44
Question is the India doing enough help for the Kashmir. No they don’t, they breaks the rule now they are keep saying it’s not India fault😡😡😡👍👍
Bhelkasi10/02/2019 03:39
What about the exodus of pandits from Kashmir after forcefully driven out by gun culture
Manoj C.10/01/2019 05:36
So many here shouting human rights. Where r u gandus for d lakh s of Kashmir pandits. They r yet to be restored back. Suddenly u cowards, bigots will say govt is doing nothing. Who is opposing them bla bla...more over according to u Kashmir means only d Muslims in srinagar. Nobody else belongs Kashmir. They take our 10% of tax money much more than many other states and where is d developments in other parts of d states. How many lives have been lost.
Siddharth P.09/30/2019 11:11
bhaiya zee news toh ku6 or hee gyan chood rhe😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Quratulain T.09/28/2019 11:23
check this font. It's so readable
Chandra S.09/27/2019 14:42
Same statement give you china Muslims zingiyang Muslims now in many Struggle just you watch few minutes of videos in YouTube what you will do there is also people asking freedom r u stand with that people
Chandra S.09/27/2019 14:38
We don't need your advice Kashmir one of the part of India no more discussion
Chandra S.09/27/2019 14:38
UN human rights totally useless what you will you do 500000laks tamilians died srilankan war nothing u can do what your humanity
Chandra S.09/27/2019 14:32
What u do same thing going srilankan war un human rights totally useless
Amit S.09/26/2019 13:36
Why dont you European people or American people take illegal immigrants if u r so concerned about illegal people living in india and scared of nrc report. Take them and they wont be stateless
Abhishek V.09/25/2019 09:15
The epicenter of terror. The nation where thousands of Osama s and Hafiz s lives and prospers, the nation where minorities are crushed to extinction, the nation where there are no human rights whatsoever. The nation which is hungry for the neighbors Land. This is a Leach who lives on blood of innocent civilians around the world. , and all countries should black list this nation Pakistan and teach them appropriate lesson so that they think at least 1000 times before using terrorists as part of their foreign policy.
Abhishek V.09/25/2019 09:13
Do you think dialogue and terrorism goes hand in hand? The land of Osama s Hafeez Sayeed s can do nothing but terrorism. India is always open for a dialog But Pakistan should actually stop terrorism for the dialog to start. India has to impose curfew just to ensure people like Hafeez Sayeed of Pakistan should not be allowed to create havoc in jnk
Arif H.09/23/2019 22:44
P m modi hundi torres.
Denny M.09/23/2019 19:33
Fuck her en un
Safdar S.09/23/2019 15:44
Trump shame less
Safdar S.09/23/2019 15:44
Modi shame less
Safdar S.09/23/2019 15:44
India terrorist country
Nazir B.09/22/2019 23:24
The current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the present Home Minister Amit shah have massacred people in Gujarat.Now both of them want to carry out massacres all over India as well as in Kashmir. It is not new that India is oppressing Kashmir for the first time’ Rather, it has killed millions of Kashmiris for 70 years ‘And the eyes of thousands of young people have been snatched away. Indian oppressor forces rape thousands of Kashmiri women’Now prime minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah He has set up the President of India for his crimes’Even in every state of India, they have appointed court judges to cover their crimes.There will be many pieces of India now’These fools tried to destroy the basic position of Kashmir, but their stupid move united all the people of Kashmir.Now we are all united Kashmiris and we have all pledged that we will liberate Kashmir from India.We are ready to give millions of sacrifices for this ‘ We are Kashmiris and Kashmir is ours
Ayesha N.09/21/2019 22:01
It’s the21st century modern thinking Ppl can not take over other people land This is bullying ,bullying is not acceptable in these times . India has bad relations with its sister country Pakistan why because it wants to take their land It wants to control its waters It’s air and livelihood India is being mean And war is not the answer they think it’s a game . Billion s of ppl will get hurt 😢 think India before u do this . India ppl are starving in ur country help them get them on their feet . Let them be proud of you . Show them u care .