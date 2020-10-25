back
UN Human Rights Office Criticises India
In the wake of the shutdown of Amnesty in India, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights released a statement criticising the clampdown on civil society and arrest of activists.
25/10/2020 5:27 PM
- 83.1K
- 1.8K
- 200
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
180 comments
Prince Y.5 days
So Does India not have right to protect it's integrity,unity and more importantly it's people from such living deads? And if failed UN called it human rights violation it's their own very fault!
Rishi G.6 days
Amnesty international was receiving the foreign money and without giving the information to the government. These organisations work for missionaries
MT J.6 days
Get bent’
Vishwanathan S.6 days
Hey Morons. It's our country's decision. Unhrc do not have any thing to say in protecting the National Interests of the country. The act was passed keeping in mind the national interest and Security of our nation. Shut up and get lost.!
Ron T.6 days
Name: Girija Tickoo (Age: Late 20s) Profession: Teacher Date Or Killing: 25.6.1990 Girija had left the Valley in the wake of mounting terrorism and spate of killings of minority community there. She was in Jammu when someone told her that she can collect her pay at Bandipora where she was working in school before fleeing the valley. Shs was assured that she will come to no harm as the conditions had started returning to normal. She left for Srinagar snd then for Bandipora in north Kashmir from there. She never returned. Her body sawn into two, was found on the road-side on 25th June, 1990. From examination of the body, it was found that she was first-raped and then cut into two pieres not by a mechanical saw, but by a carpenter's saw - yes by a carpenter saw. The agony is hard to imagine. A living human being sawn by a carpenter's saw by barbarians claiming to be the fighters for freedom. And let me tell this is not an isolated case I can send you at least dozen of them. Some Muslim killed Thier childhood Hindu friends, Hindu teachers were raped by students. Please click link below you will find horrar played by Muslim on 500000 innocent Hindus. https://ikashmir.net/atrocities/11.html
Shuvojit U.6 days
Shame India
Gautham R.6 days
is amnesty internation is a human..?? Fck UN..! India knows whats best for real humans living here!
Earl M.7 days
Love you U.N human rights commission for this
Suchismita D.7 days
Let the commission act on China and Pakistan..then they should come and give big talks
Ray J.7 days
Amnesty is Hinduphobia organisation we don't need it
Ritesh C.31/10/2020 02:54
Pin drop silence on minorities in Pakistan, Kashmiri Pandit’s, Uighers in China. Hypocrisy at its best.
Chandra S.30/10/2020 11:55
What ever indian govt dist that's absolutely right 👍👍
Sunil K.30/10/2020 10:00
Brut must banned in India for its anti India rhetoric.
Bibhuti B.30/10/2020 06:20
He he brut is always brut.... Totally anti national channel
Abhishek A.29/10/2020 18:54
In India lot of NGO are present, we need law to govern these NGO for preventing measures. Some NGO are good but some are bad.
Bikash S.29/10/2020 16:38
Wrong....Govt of INDIA did absolutely wrong. They should be shot dead in head in the first place!!
Laxmikant B.29/10/2020 09:33
Bhadwe kahan the jab kashmiris ko mara gaya.
Neeraj G.29/10/2020 05:42
No one more happy than Brut India 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sankeerth N.29/10/2020 04:35
So true.. but this is India 🤷🏻♂️
Prerna S.29/10/2020 03:34
Oh my god so worries for NGO who runs on foreign funding and do all anti national activity like supporting anti CAA protestor,Delhi riots,religion conversion, naxalites activity,support terrerist just to make India unstable 😡😡😡😡😡this is agenda of US, UN