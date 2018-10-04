back

Unbelievable Rescue of Teenager Who Fell From Speeding Mumbai Local

WATCH: Pooja Bhosale, 17, was riding on the edge of a speeding Mumbai local when she slipped off... right in the face of an oncoming train. The following hair-raising seconds saw an unbelievable rescue.

10/04/2018 1:01 AM
  • 4.1m
  • 291

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

  4. Baby Girl Buried Alive In Bareilly Grave

  5. Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap

  6. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

230 comments

  • Vruddhi L.
    11/26/2018 18:20

    Idiot

  • Nayaz A.
    11/26/2018 14:39

    JFK nun ng smh is henge

  • Harish K.
    11/25/2018 04:45

    Scripted or not scripted, it cleared my stomach problem.

  • Sumit K.
    11/19/2018 11:49

    Pari hoon main..!!🤣

  • Sajid K.
    11/04/2018 13:36

    Hi very very good job guys

  • Dipali S.
    11/03/2018 11:34

    Esake bad. Ka bhi vedio dikhao. Ladki kitani battamiz hai would bhi samaz ayega

  • Vinod K.
    11/02/2018 15:03

    Who recorded the video and why? Did he knew she'll fall?

  • Arvind G.
    11/02/2018 12:17

    Actually that man was god for him.....

  • Palash S.
    11/02/2018 09:54

    kehdo Dhyan rakhe

  • Pinak C.
    11/02/2018 03:59

    Result of

  • Varun S.
    11/01/2018 13:45

    Kaiko footboard pe khade rehne ka. Andar kya janwar log khade Hein kya. I seriously don't understand. You know it's dangerous standing on the footboards, but still you wanna stand. Fuckin minds!! 😒 And then the media's telling so much ppl died in 2017, 2016 etc etc. Bla bla. Screw you guys.

  • Abhishek K.
    11/01/2018 08:03

    Thanks Tak nahi bola itna attitude

  • Abhishek K.
    11/01/2018 08:02

    Naam mat likh yaar, ye galat baat hai

  • Mahesh G.
    10/31/2018 05:13

    So nice work dost

  • Umesh D.
    10/31/2018 04:39

    le laky nhi Nasha kArke aayi thi

  • Mihir G.
    10/30/2018 20:20

    I am still wondering why didn't she yet lodged a FIR against the guy who was taking the video.

  • Vrushti P.
    10/30/2018 17:58

    , , .. Be careful when u travel..

  • Sardar M.
    10/30/2018 16:59

    Makilaudi bachgyi

  • Swapnil M.
    10/30/2018 16:08

    PAPA KI PARI.... UDANE CHALI.....😇😇✈

  • Sarthak M.
    10/30/2018 13:30

    bitch has gotten a second life