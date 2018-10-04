back
Unbelievable Rescue of Teenager Who Fell From Speeding Mumbai Local
WATCH: Pooja Bhosale, 17, was riding on the edge of a speeding Mumbai local when she slipped off... right in the face of an oncoming train. The following hair-raising seconds saw an unbelievable rescue.
10/04/2018 1:01 AM
- 4.1m
- 7.6k
- 291
230 comments
Vruddhi L.11/26/2018 18:20
Idiot
Nayaz A.11/26/2018 14:39
JFK nun ng smh is henge
Harish K.11/25/2018 04:45
Scripted or not scripted, it cleared my stomach problem.
Sumit K.11/19/2018 11:49
Pari hoon main..!!🤣
Sajid K.11/04/2018 13:36
Hi very very good job guys
Dipali S.11/03/2018 11:34
Esake bad. Ka bhi vedio dikhao. Ladki kitani battamiz hai would bhi samaz ayega
Vinod K.11/02/2018 15:03
Who recorded the video and why? Did he knew she'll fall?
Arvind G.11/02/2018 12:17
Actually that man was god for him.....
Palash S.11/02/2018 09:54
kehdo Dhyan rakhe
Pinak C.11/02/2018 03:59
Result of
Varun S.11/01/2018 13:45
Kaiko footboard pe khade rehne ka. Andar kya janwar log khade Hein kya. I seriously don't understand. You know it's dangerous standing on the footboards, but still you wanna stand. Fuckin minds!! 😒 And then the media's telling so much ppl died in 2017, 2016 etc etc. Bla bla. Screw you guys.
Abhishek K.11/01/2018 08:03
Thanks Tak nahi bola itna attitude
Abhishek K.11/01/2018 08:02
Naam mat likh yaar, ye galat baat hai
Mahesh G.10/31/2018 05:13
So nice work dost
Umesh D.10/31/2018 04:39
le laky nhi Nasha kArke aayi thi
Mihir G.10/30/2018 20:20
I am still wondering why didn't she yet lodged a FIR against the guy who was taking the video.
Vrushti P.10/30/2018 17:58
, , .. Be careful when u travel..
Sardar M.10/30/2018 16:59
Makilaudi bachgyi
Swapnil M.10/30/2018 16:08
PAPA KI PARI.... UDANE CHALI.....😇😇✈
Sarthak M.10/30/2018 13:30
bitch has gotten a second life