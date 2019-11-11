Unemployment Touches Andhra Pradesh

HEIGHTS of unemployment: Andhra job seekers climbed a radio tower demanding appointment letters from the government.
53 comments
Mehboob A.4 days
. MahbubAlam
Shibashis K.6 days
Unemployment was raised ....
El-ar S.12/09/2019 11:36
Job Card
Manzoor A.12/06/2019 12:27
Abe amisha khela walon ko bhi tune line pilaya hai garibon ka khoon chus kab logo ko samajh mein aaega
Nikinabam T.12/02/2019 20:10
Fucking govt.we have right now😡
Hruaizela M.12/02/2019 17:29
Modi change😠
Syeda H.11/13/2019 20:30
This is a result whn ppl spoile a govt
Bruce W.11/13/2019 11:22
Therz an opening for these unemployed... Specially provided by Modiji nd Yogijii.. GAURAKSHAKS or ANTI-ROMEO squad
John N.11/13/2019 06:09
Stupid BJP gov and bhakthals 🤣🤣
Tejas S.11/13/2019 00:43
Hey Why are doing this nonsense. You the youths said Modi is great you elected him as PM of our nation. Now taking wrong decision so sad of your part! Sell Pakoda man you can lead happy life 😉😂 ...! This itself known as regretting for selecting a unfit person to one position. Modi said he will give special status to AP but he betrayed 5 crore people and made you to stand in the this position.
Mohammad J.11/12/2019 20:04
goons? And those students were protesting against fees hike. And you term them as goons lmao.
Ani N.11/12/2019 18:39
Jagan reddy busy condemning ex ministers.... still in honeymoon phase....yet to start his work
Piku B.11/12/2019 17:24
Fuck of the basted politicians !¡
Brut India11/12/2019 13:06
This is what the employment minister thinks about the country's job crisis:
Rana B.11/12/2019 12:30
DONNT UNDERSTAND WHY POLITICIANS HAVE CONDITIONED OUR YOUTH ONLY FOR GOVT JOBS ?
Dutta T.11/12/2019 08:49
India achha chal raha hai.yehi par no unemployment.no crisis. nothing else .kaise chal raha hai mere desh.
Annazaina C.11/12/2019 07:50
Where's Modi 's promised of employment ? What now , India. Your fall is coming with the mob questioning on how to get jobs. Jokes into you.
Yazad M.11/12/2019 06:45
Rohith Khanna
Mahesh B.11/12/2019 05:56
Y are you not selling pokoda
Kshitij P.11/12/2019 04:42
kabhi basanti ke naam pe jaan dene wale aajkal govt job ke naam pe jaan de rahe jab koi bachega hi nahi toh mandir ghanta bajega