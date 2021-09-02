back
UP CM On Why Ban Meat, Alcohol In Mathura
"Sell milk instead," Yogi Adityanath's advice to Mathura traders on the proposal to ban meat and alcohol from the holy town.
02/09/2021 4:57 PM
79 comments
Haimee H.9 hours
Do something other than banning!!
Gulam Q.11 hours
Ye kanoon to poore bharat varsh me lagoo hona hum aapke saath hai
Elena E.17 hours
Great!!!! Dear Yogi, please ban moslems too. 🔱 Har Har Mahadev 🔱
Anuj S.19 hours
तुम्हारी इतनी सुलगती क्यो है हिन्दुओ से एडमिन 😆😆 हिस्ट्री उठाओ यार तुम भी हिन्दू थे
Milan R.20 hours
Go to hell yogi
Muzamil K.21 hours
One day you too get banned from this earth
Samajh D.a day
Meanwhile s'one to his cameraman inside office. Kya ©***yapa hai?
Gajendra P.a day
Ye pagal hai...
Santosh K.2 days
मथुरा में मांस तो बहुत पहले से ही नहीं बिकता है ।।
Narender S.2 days
Ab bechare peene wale city change karenge, inhone kuchh asaan to krna nhi, mushkil zarur karenge
Saymond M.2 days
Oh Yogi Ji ! You were voted to become a CM to boost our economy so that we can buy meat and alcohol as much as we want not to put a ban on it. Why are you wasting your time and intelligence in such trivial things. Please let us decide whether to eat meat or drink alcohol. It's our personal choice and none of your business.
Anil O.2 days
At least he’s banning alcohol . That’s good for women . Too much domestic violence under the influence of alcohol in that region
Wangchen P.2 days
Who is he to choose what people eat or drink? It's violation of basic rights and implementating religious rules UPs govt really turning to Afghanistan's prodigy now...not from that area but heck if these are the political agendas of Indias union parties it can migrate to us as well, time to speak up for ure rights mathura people!!!
Sumit B.2 days
Ban import and production.. selling will automatically stop.
Rajesh S.2 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Jaswant S.2 days
Chai cuarma and eggless peare. Bale bale kuri sar jogi. 2 crori baba khite. See donnnnalad trummpa stadium of shahji putt in Ahmmmedabad. Vishal gaddar stadium from money of rafle and mandar corona. Bale bale addhar shilla by Dna baba.
Jaaved A.2 days
पूछना यह था कि देश में चल रहे बड़े बडे स्लाइटर हाउसों में प्रतिदिन हजारों गाय काट कर उनका मांस विदेश में निर्यात कर दिया जाता है, जिनके मालिक बनिये, ब्राह्मण व जैन हैं, उनके लिए भी कोई कानून है या उनके लिए राष्ट्रीय पशु ''गाय'' की हत्या को वैध कर दिया जाएगा ? क्योंकि पूरे विश्व में बीफ मांस निर्यात करने वाले देशों में भारत प्रथम स्थान पर है? 😰😰
Koh G.3 days
Mathura is the birth place of Lord Krishna no? Lord Krishna is vegetarian right?
Vicky G.3 days
Chacha bhaang kae shop bhi bandh karwaao jo govt approved hai.
Moses B.3 days
Every news related to UP is always about Meat.. Nothing new!