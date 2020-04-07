UP CM Seeks Tips On Lockdown Exit
Shabz B.12 minutes
Yogi Adityanath Murdabad!
Shabz B.15 minutes
He is a fool and he's a bigot and he's discriminatory towards Muslim's. Worrying, that he's the CM on India's most populated State, Uttar Pradesh.
Kashif K.20 minutes
Cow terrorism founder
Suhail B.20 minutes
Talking of withdrawal of lockdown while he himself disobeyed lockdown multiple times
Cyril M.28 minutes
Thali claps and candles now wait for the order 😉
Mukul N.31 minutes
I am proud to have him as CM of UP. He has taken good measures to prevent rising cases considering Up is country's most populous state with 20 crore population of India, residing here. Thanks to all the CM of country and PM for fighting this virus as a united nation despite of all the differences. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat !!!!
Aby T.34 minutes
Fascist CM
Gagan S.40 minutes
Its sad that an anpar , pujari type takla ruling the biggest and the poorest state of the whole world.
Swapnil G.44 minutes
He isn't speaking complete BS though... Lockdown isn't a choice... Its the only way... We need to flatten the curve not raise it.
Priya S.an hour
Hotspot aspirant ?
Anjali S.an hour
It is shame that an uneducated pujari like yogi ! Is CM of Uttar Pradesh !! And he was the person who broke lockdown to visit mandir on the second day of lockdown!! Shame!!
Mirza H.an hour
People didn't practice Social distancing during the Lockdown period. You expect them to practice Social distancing when the curfew is lifted ? They will be practicing Socializing celebrations.
Gagan S.an hour
Takla will make mess of whole country
Ajay S.an hour
Well done yogi ji. UP must function because it has largest economy in india as a state. And it must function properly and Yogi is the perfect men to handle it. And one more thing buy everything made in india🇮🇳
Tăjësh Ğ.an hour
Okay ♥️
Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.an hour
Well done Next pm
MH D.an hour
यह वो बोल रहा है जो झुंड मे मोमबत्ती यात्रा और थाली बजाता है 😂😂😂
Zahoor H.an hour
Mat Yogi only targeting Muslims not eligible for cm.
Mj M.an hour
Aare sir abhi rukooo......!! Abi case roj bhad rahe hai....abhi lockdown rehne do....!! Up ko dobara control karna bhot hard hogaa....abhi lockdown rehne do
Samuel S.an hour
😱😱