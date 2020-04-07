back

UP CM Seeks Tips On Lockdown Exit

Yogi Adityanath is looking for a smooth way out of the lockdown for Uttar Pradesh.

04/07/2020 2:12 PMupdated: 04/07/2020 3:22 PM
20 comments

  • Shabz B.
    12 minutes

    Yogi Adityanath Murdabad!

  • Shabz B.
    15 minutes

    He is a fool and he's a bigot and he's discriminatory towards Muslim's. Worrying, that he's the CM on India's most populated State, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Kashif K.
    20 minutes

    Cow terrorism founder

  • Suhail B.
    20 minutes

    Talking of withdrawal of lockdown while he himself disobeyed lockdown multiple times

  • Cyril M.
    28 minutes

    Thali claps and candles now wait for the order 😉

  • Mukul N.
    31 minutes

    I am proud to have him as CM of UP. He has taken good measures to prevent rising cases considering Up is country's most populous state with 20 crore population of India, residing here. Thanks to all the CM of country and PM for fighting this virus as a united nation despite of all the differences. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat !!!!

  • Aby T.
    34 minutes

    Fascist CM

  • Gagan S.
    40 minutes

    Its sad that an anpar , pujari type takla ruling the biggest and the poorest state of the whole world.

  • Swapnil G.
    44 minutes

    He isn't speaking complete BS though... Lockdown isn't a choice... Its the only way... We need to flatten the curve not raise it.

  • Priya S.
    an hour

    Hotspot aspirant ?

  • Anjali S.
    an hour

    It is shame that an uneducated pujari like yogi ! Is CM of Uttar Pradesh !! And he was the person who broke lockdown to visit mandir on the second day of lockdown!! Shame!!

  • Mirza H.
    an hour

    People didn't practice Social distancing during the Lockdown period. You expect them to practice Social distancing when the curfew is lifted ? They will be practicing Socializing celebrations.

  • Gagan S.
    an hour

    Takla will make mess of whole country

  • Ajay S.
    an hour

    Well done yogi ji. UP must function because it has largest economy in india as a state. And it must function properly and Yogi is the perfect men to handle it. And one more thing buy everything made in india🇮🇳

  • Tăjësh Ğ.
    an hour

    Okay ♥️

  • Sɩŋʛʜʌ N.
    an hour

    Well done Next pm

  • MH D.
    an hour

    यह वो बोल रहा है जो झुंड मे मोमबत्ती यात्रा और थाली बजाता है 😂😂😂

  • Zahoor H.
    an hour

    Mat Yogi only targeting Muslims not eligible for cm.

  • Mj M.
    an hour

    Aare sir abhi rukooo......!! Abi case roj bhad rahe hai....abhi lockdown rehne do....!! Up ko dobara control karna bhot hard hogaa....abhi lockdown rehne do

  • Samuel S.
    an hour

    😱😱