back

UP Girl Carries Oxygen Cylinder To Her Boards

Even while lugging an oxygen cylinder with her, nothing stopped this 16-year-old girl from taking her board exams. 💪

03/08/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 03/09/2020 11:07 AM
  • 33.8k
  • 70

And even more

  1. El muralista que quiere convertir México en la capital mundial del arte

  2. María Reyna: una voz con orgullosa raíz mixe

  3. Los niños de Cuetzalan mantienen viva la Danza de los Voladores

  4. La vida de Lionel Messi

  5. Transmitiendo luz a través del muro fronterizo

  6. Miss Kath: de Alemania al cuadrilátero en Juárez

65 comments

  • Jean R.
    4 hours

    God bless this girl ❤️

  • Akash B.
    4 hours

    salute ✨ All the best !!

  • Gyaltsen B.
    4 hours

    Deterrent is that hardened spirited will for even God sometimes takes His hands up. Soar with your dreams high above and get it done all impossible the possible. As God help those who helps themselves. Wish you all the best and get well soon my girl.

  • Nibir S.
    7 hours

    Salute her energy and efforts ..... too strong girl🙂

  • Ivy A.
    8 hours

    God bless. Hope and pray you are healed.

  • Navneet D.
    9 hours

    Best of luck.....

  • Sipra B.
    9 hours

    Big salute,go ahead and touch the sky with great success👍👍

  • Usha P.
    10 hours

    Salute to ur determination n efforts n support of ur parents . May God bless u n give u all the success in life.

  • Sherry K.
    10 hours

    Well done may Allah give u success Aameen

  • Cortez L.
    10 hours

    God bless u ♥️

  • Krishna P.
    10 hours

    Determination can achieve everything.

  • Rajasri S.
    11 hours

    🙏

  • Radhika D.
    11 hours

    How strong you r. God bless u my dear.

  • Rumana S.
    12 hours

    Alhumdulillah! beta keep it up. stay blessed.

  • Aleesha A.
    13 hours

    All the very best!! May all your dreams come true!!

  • Vanajakshi S.
    15 hours

    God bless you

  • Sahena B.
    17 hours

    May Almighty bless dear Safia.we all pray for your better future with good health.

  • Sunita K.
    18 hours

    All the best

  • Jessie G.
    18 hours

    Good luck my child .

  • Sandra D.
    18 hours

    All the best, Do well and God bless Bless u and all your endeavors