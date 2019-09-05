back
UP Journalist Faces Multiple Cases For Doing His Job
This journalist from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, is facing a criminal case for exposing a mid-day meal racket.
09/05/2019 2:07 PM
131 comments
Pujan T.09/21/2019 06:02
Dont mess with Kaleen Bhaiya
Shagun A.09/20/2019 10:48
Very bad condition
Yumnam N.09/19/2019 19:14
Shame!
Prince E.09/19/2019 14:28
It has become common in our country that those who finds out truth and expose this dirt , they get attack by govt first. And govt always tries to save the culprits
Aradhya S.09/19/2019 02:28
Court naam ki dukaane sarkaar naam ke mall's ki hi branch ha "" Apna kimti time inke chakkar me na waste kare """ Hutiya system ha us desh ke ""
Rajat K.09/18/2019 17:31
Karam achhe kro sab achha hoga .
Rilangki D.09/18/2019 13:47
This is to much
Neha S.09/15/2019 08:42
Good job hon'ble. .. Well all are proud of you and your govt. Since your CM of UP .. You're ignoring this... Again good job.. Well I'm pretty sure that some of the citizens are not so proud/happy to have you as a CM... please it's a request from us Sir leave Hindu/muslim drama, leave changing the name of other stuffs.. Kindly Grow up.. And look forward to these kinds of matters..
Ahad A.09/14/2019 14:47
Bhakt kha h🤣
Mohit N.09/14/2019 08:37
dekh le us din tune ye fake bola tha naa
Ribanlangky C.09/14/2019 04:04
The Shameful of India Education system & Practice when corruption is at it pick 😁
Ahoshe Y.09/13/2019 12:10
So in our country doing right thing will get you arrested..??
Sunny S.09/13/2019 04:03
abe yr
Kangge P.09/13/2019 02:12
Mirzapur ko America benana chahete hain ye Sarkar
Rocky P.09/12/2019 18:52
✌✌✌
Raju K.09/12/2019 16:34
BJP ka biksh hai
Jonykaif K.09/12/2019 04:08
India but not in hydrabad
Pu G.09/11/2019 22:29
Fools people of up hhhhaahh
Pu G.09/11/2019 22:27
Yogi only knows how to speak dialogue
Pu G.09/11/2019 22:26
Mf yogi govt