UP Man Found Innocent After 20 Years In Jail
“There is nothing left in my life.” Vishnu Tiwari returned home after serving 20 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. When he was arrested, he was only 23.
10/03/2021 4:27 PM
Chandanan hour
আমাদের দেশে,কত সহজে একদল মানুষ একজন মানুষকে ফাঁসিয়ে দিতে পারে..😓
Padmini S.an hour
Justice which he never expected. This is really God's intervention for Vishnu. I'll pray for his new start in life. Thousands innocent like him are there in prisons. Let's pray for them.
Leonard M.2 hours
Give him 10cr compensation and a seat in parliament. Better then those goons sitting there.
Gan S.2 hours
SC/ST act is a curse. Nearly 80% cases are fake.
Debabrata D.2 hours
Our judiciary system is very flexible. It can go to any extent all depends on money and power.
Israel V.2 hours
Fucking indian blind corrupted lawyer
Joseph P.2 hours
What abt his future? Least thing they can do is provide him some job or training with some initial financial support.
Priya T.3 hours
Omg
Zafar K.3 hours
feenling pain for him my condolence are with him but do you know thousands of muslims are in jail? spending their life in jail from years and years. I ll tell you incident happened with one of known person. who was a muslim guy. he was young around 20 or 21 years old. He was working with a food packaging company in Vashi. his residence was in thane. I am talking about 15, 16 years old story. I use to see him my surrounding most of the Hi hello happened between us. But suddenly he disappeared for around 2.5 years. after that he matt me. he was in bad condition I asked him what happened to you? wher were you? he one night i was coming from my job at 2.30 am police petroling jeep stopped me near kalwa bridge, COP asked him From where you are coming ? He was scared. he lied, he said I am coming from tutions means he was studying with his friends at kalwa. than Police took him with them. they arrested him put him in lockup for 3 days after that they took him in court. In court he realised that police booked him in car and bike theft. the verdict came for he was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in a false case. Actually he was alone in mumbai and he was fom bijnor UP. ver sad
Raju P.3 hours
Very sad, who is responsible? He should get compensation.
Sheikj M.3 hours
It is very sad,, Lots of muslims also spent in prison, whome so ever the goverment should pay 5 cr. And who was involved police department and other, who drafted case, the should punishable, even they retired, the pension should be stopped..
Rajat K.4 hours
Is that justice with him?? He lost almost his every family person, his teen age golden time got destroyed Where the fuck that lady is She should be strictly punished
Titus P.4 hours
Wish him and his family health and happiness 🙏
Ibrahim R.4 hours
Law is reversed in our country
Ratanheisnam S.4 hours
travesty of Indian judiciary system
Daimari R.4 hours
We live in a society where such victim gets no twitter trend or comes in any news and doesn't get any support. Whereas someone makes an IGTV video and makes it to a social media trend list and gets all social media support because she is an influencer or just because she is a women? Support even after only hearing the one side of the story............
Amit S.4 hours
Uttar Pradesh
Nithin G.4 hours
Who did mistake? Court? Then who should pay the price? There should be a judicial system e That even can court should pay the price if they were wrong ..
Shubham S.4 hours
all those who are supporting him now but at the time of vikas dubey’s death failed to register a voice for his trial instead of him being prosecuted at the court his car overturned, and somehow he after surrendering died in an encounter. If you ask me UP police killed him because he might have revealed something that could’ve hurt the people in the position of power. I don’t have sympathy for him but he did deserved a trial a free and fair one, so that he could be jailed/hanged if convicted and our constitution says innocent until proven guilty. But I’ll be damned to Pakistan if we speak against government. So jai shree Ram
Bina R.4 hours
I hope that Vishnu finds some love and happiness during the rest of his life 🤗🙏