back

UP Minister Calls Muslim Victims “Rioters”

This UP minister had to answer some pointed questions from journalists after he skipped homes of Muslim victims during an outreach visit in Bijnaur.

12/27/2019 1:09 PM
115 comments

  • Shiraz K.
    10 hours

    Galiyan hain iskay liay .bussss . Baighairat hindu

  • Sheena D.
    12 hours

    Liars

  • Primol K.
    12 hours

    Minister sir, you are right, those are burning public property ,they are not to b called victim, they should b punished as provision of law for their evil act,,,,

  • Shubham S.
    15 hours

    Up minister is right that person died because that person involve in violence so why should he go to that person house. Maybe Priyanka gandhi support violence so she go to visit that person. UP minister not support violence so he not go to that person house. We all are indians i also have so many muslim friends & I love them but we not support violence & all my muslim friends also saying same we never support violence No one have right to damage indian govt. property & try to beat police. Police is there to maintain law & order if you try to beat them obviously they will beat you. Common sense friends

  • Vicky Y.
    16 hours

    We totally support up government n police action on terrorists next time shoot them

  • Sumit M.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/356540114764652/permalink/969105270174797/

  • Saif Q.
    a day

    The minister looks very distressed and confused not sure how to react and what to respond to the media, truth can’t be hide

  • Nisar K.
    a day

    Ye log srf rapists se milna psnd krte h!

  • Gracian A.
    a day

    The minister has no answer

  • Chandarparkash P.
    a day

    Sahi baat hai jo dash drohi hai usko maranay do vaha neta ko janay ki jarorat nahi

  • Maroof N.
    a day

    Mazloom ko hi zalim batao, ye kahan ka insaf hai

  • Md S.
    a day

    Y red faced Just give answer or pass it Dangaii

  • Vikram V.
    a day

    His answer is perfect

  • Mohammed I.
    2 days

    Yeh hai Aslee chera BJP ka.. Aise hai ye log.. abolo kya hum bole.. in madarchud saalu ku...

  • Hasan R.
    2 days

    Born Liers

  • Sanyam S.
    2 days

    In saalo ko kya matlb hai ... Ek imaandar banda saamne khada ho jaaye to saalo ki phatt jaati javaab dene mei ..

  • Sashank S.
    2 days

    Why should he go to rioters house . Stupid journalists .

  • Ashwin S.
    2 days

    Akhiri time hai in kanjaro ka

  • Nirnay R.
    2 days

    Those dead were rioters. They were harming public property and endangering the lives of others, even of the peaceful protesters. This minister is right, y visit a rioter. They were responsible for their own fate.

  • Syed A.
    2 days

    May Allah punish you all